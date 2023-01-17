Watch, Ranji Trophy | Amol Muzumdar takes cap off to laud Sarfaraz Khan for another superb century

Mumbai are up against an encounter of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and have scored 288/9 after 77 overs on the first day of the game. Sarfaraz Khan once again stepped up to the situation as he came to the crease after Mumbai were reduced to 62/3. He scored a commendable knock of 125 runs from 155 balls, but the head coach’s token of appreciation for the youngster grabbed all the limelight. Sarfaraz has been impressive throughout the season and it was his third century in the last five first-class games.