Watch, Ranji Trophy | Amol Muzumdar takes cap off to laud Sarfaraz Khan for another superb century

Nothing is better for a cricketer than the moment when his and her coach praises him for playing a brilliant knock with his bat, Sarfaraz Khan witnessed the same level of happiness and joy as Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar took his cap off to praise the sensational knock played by the batter.
Mumbai are up against an encounter of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 and have scored 288/9 after 77 overs on the first day of the game. Sarfaraz Khan once again stepped up to the situation as he came to the crease after Mumbai were reduced to 62/3. He scored a commendable knock of 125 runs from 155 balls, but the head coach’s token of appreciation for the youngster grabbed all the limelight. Sarfaraz has been impressive throughout the season and it was his third century in the last five first-class games.
Sarfaraz Khan completed his century in the 64th over by taking a single from the first delivery of Yogesh Sharma and expressed his joy with the celebration. The batter was also doing a thigh-five to mark his 13th hundred in first-class cricket, potentially paying tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. However, what attracted the spectators more was what coach Amol Muzumdar did to appreciate the batter. Mazumdar, to appreciate Sarfaraz, took his cap off to salute the youngster's immense contributions.
