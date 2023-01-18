More Options

IND vs NZ | Shubman Gill becomes eighth to score ODI double-ton with sensational 208

Shubman Gill's maiden ODI double century came in just his 19th innings

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:21 PM

Shubman Gill became the latest batsman to etch his name in the history books with a majestic ODI double century in Hyderabad in an innings that saw him break a slew of records. The opener ended up on 208 to singlehandedly lead India to a mammoth total with the first 200 of the ongoing year.

Shubman Gill reached new highs in his young ODI career in the first of three ODIs against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. The 23-year-old stroked his way to a career-high 208 off just 149 deliveries, lacing the knock with 19 boundaries and nine sixes. Gill reached the rare landmark in style, hitting Lockie Ferguson for three sixes on the trot in the 49th over thus taking 145 balls to register the milestone. The opener eventually made way with just four balls left in the innings after miscuing a shot off Henry Shipley to deep midwicket.

Shubman Gill's double century was the 10th by a batsman in ODIs, making the batter the eighth player to manage the feat. Earlier in the innings, the Punjab-born batsman had also become the quickest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs when he scored his 106th run, taking just 19 innings to touch four figures, thus beating previous record holders Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's feat by five innings. On the overall list, Gill made his entry at number two alongside Imam ul Haq, only one appearance behind Fakhar Zaman. The opener also became the second earliest to the majestic 200-run score in terms of innings, with Zaman once again the only quicker to him having scored a double ton in his 17th innings itself.

The knock was Gill's second hundred on the trot to add to the one he scored against Zimbabwe last year. The batter showcased some splendid shots in an innings where no other batter even crossed 35, albeit he did get a slight reprieve from Tom Latham off Mitchell Santner when on 45 after the wicket-keeper dropped a catch and missed a stumping opportunity on the same delivery.

