IND vs NZ | Shubman Gill becomes eighth to score ODI double-ton with sensational 208

Shubman Gill's double century was the 10th by a batsman in ODIs, making the batter the eighth player to manage the feat. Earlier in the innings, the Punjab-born batsman had also become the quickest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs when he scored his 106th run, taking just 19 innings to touch four figures, thus beating previous record holders Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's feat by five innings. On the overall list, Gill made his entry at number two alongside Imam ul Haq, only one appearance behind Fakhar Zaman. The opener also became the second earliest to the majestic 200-run score in terms of innings, with Zaman once again the only quicker to him having scored a double ton in his 17th innings itself.