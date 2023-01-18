IND vs NZ | Twitter lauds Gill for surpassing Kohli's record by 5 innings enroute to 1,000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill entered the first ODI against New Zealand amidst a purple patch in his career, with a half-century and a hundred in his last five ODIs. The Indian opener continued his form in Hyderabad against New Zealand by playing another scintillating knock in the opening encounter against the Kiwis. India chose to bat first and Gill was on song right from the start of the proceedings. The batter reached his century in the 30th over of the innings with some magnificent shots against the Blackcaps and then reached another landmark in ODI cricket after scoring six more runs.