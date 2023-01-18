More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter lauds Gill for surpassing Kohli's record by 5 innings enroute to 1,000 ODI runs

Shubhman Gill scored century against New Zealand in the first ODI

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:58 PM

Scoring the first 1,000 runs in ODI cricket is a crucial achievement for any cricketer but a double delight when it comes at double-quick rate. Shubman Gill became the fastest Indian to the landmark as he achieved the feat in just 19 innings, rising to second in the all-time list for the record.

Shubman Gill entered the first ODI against New Zealand amidst a purple patch in his career, with a half-century and a hundred in his last five ODIs. The Indian opener continued his form in Hyderabad against New Zealand by playing another scintillating knock in the opening encounter against the Kiwis. India chose to bat first and Gill was on song right from the start of the proceedings. The batter reached his century in the 30th over of the innings with some magnificent shots against the Blackcaps and then reached another landmark in ODI cricket after scoring six more runs. 

Gill scored his 106th run in the 33rd over and thus became the fastest Indian to reach 1,000 ODI runs, overtaking both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan by a margin of five innings. The right-handed batter achieved the feat in just 19 innings, as compared to the 24 innings taken by the other two stalwarts. In fact, he claimed the joint-second position in the all-time list alongside Imam-ul-Haq, just missing out on Fakhar Zaman’s record by a solitary inning.  

