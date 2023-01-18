IND vs NZ | Twitter rages at Tom Latham's cheap bail flick tactic leading to false Pandya dismissal

Technology often serves the purpose of bringing accuracy into cricketing decisions but sometimes it goes horribly wrong as errors in umpiring decisions continue to occur. Hardik Pandya was involved in a bizarre dismissal on Wednesday as he was adjudged out even after the ball missed the stumps.

India were on top of proceedings against New Zealand in the first ODI after 40 overs as Shubhman Gill scored a century to take the team to a formidable total of 251/5. Hardik Pandy also contributed with 28 runs but his knock concluded with one of the freakiest dismissals the cricketing world has witnessed in recent times.

Hardik was on strike in the 40th over against Daryl Mitchell and decided to guide the fourth ball toward the point region. However, the batter missed the attempted late cut due to the extra bounce. As the ball rattled into Latham’s gloves, a bail came off and the visitors immediately appealed for the dismissal.

The umpires went upstairs to check on the incident but the replays painted a completely different picture than first perceived by the officials. The slow motion footage clearly showed that the Kookaburra has missed the stumps. However, Latham’s gloves had flicked the bail while collecting the ball over the wickets, leading to confusion.

Yet, in a shocking decision, the third umpire adjudged Pandya out much to his shock. Interestingly, this was not the only instance in the game when Tom Latham pulled of such a trick. In the over after the incident, Latham again dislodged the bails with his gloves albeit the third umpire was sharp enough to see beyond the tactic employed by the wicket-keeper this time around.

Fans made a note of these incidents and questioned the dismissal of Hardik Pandya on Twitter.

@BCCI @bhogleharsha @DannyMorrison66 @mufaddal_vohra UTTERLY RIDICULOUS decision by d 3rd umpire against @hardikpandya7. ball not nr d stumps. bails dislodged by keeper's gloves. @RaviShastriOfc wicket to the account of the 3rd umpire!!! Team India sd ask fr him to be removed!! — Pradeep Ghorpade (@Pradeep091265) January 18, 2023

Wrong decision given by 3rd umpire regarding Hardik pandya wicket..please see in this matter — Prashant Kumar Singh (@Prashan51393479) January 18, 2023

Well done Tom Latham you earn a fake wicket #hardikpandya #icc #bcci — Partha Bhowmik (@ParthaBhowmik14) January 18, 2023

Jabardasti stumps gira rha h #indvsnz @hardikpandya7 @Tomlatham2 @BCCI — Dileep (@Em_the_DILEEP) January 18, 2023

Guys about Hardik's wicket I think we should not criticize the third umpire. It's not his fault. He's blind. Let's not make fun of blind people. pic.twitter.com/2isbpc9rnE — Subhadeep Roy (@SRroysubha) January 18, 2023

Very serious skill that every Wicket Keeper should learn. After having 28 cameras in ground, Tom Latham is able to fool umpires.#INDvsNZ #HardikPandya #TeamIndia — Suman Vikram (@suman3vikram) January 18, 2023

Unfair decision of Empire giving the wicket of Hardik Pandya for New Zealand#unfair_decision@BCCI



@AnanthaPadmanabhan (IND) — Sudarshan Narawade Patil (@patil_narawade) January 18, 2023

