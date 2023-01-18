IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill gets 'double lifeline' on same ball by Tom Latham

Michael Bracewell was bowling the 19th over of the innings and Shubhman Gill was on strike. The spinner bowled a slightly loppy delivery outside off and Gill advanced down the track looking to play a big shot. The batter anticipated the spin and played the ball inside its line but the delivery straightened a tad bit. As a result, Gill missed the ball and it was an easy opportunity for Latham to stump him who was far away from his crease, only for the keeper to fumble the ball and allow Gill to recover.