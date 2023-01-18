More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill gets 'double lifeline' on same ball by Tom Latham

Shubhman Gill scored a half-century against New Zealand in the first ODI

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:17 PM

Wicketkeepers have a challenging job where they have to make sure not to concede any bye runs while also displaying sharp reflexes to dismiss the batters. However, Tom Latham turned out to be sloppy with his glovework as he missed two opportunities to dismiss Shubman Gill on the same delivery.

After choosing to bat first, India scored 114/3 in the opening 20 overs against New Zealand in the first game of the three-match ODI series. Shubhman Gill looked in fine touch once again, anchoring the innings along at a rapid rate after scoring a half-century at the time of writing. However, Gill’s stay at the crease might have been shortened earlier in the innings but Tom Latham’s sloppy work behind the wickets awarded him two lifelines on the same ball. 

Michael Bracewell was bowling the 19th over of the innings and Shubhman Gill was on strike. The spinner bowled a slightly loppy delivery outside off and Gill advanced down the track looking to play a big shot. The batter anticipated the spin and played the ball inside its line but the delivery straightened a tad bit. As a result, Gill missed the ball and it was an easy opportunity for Latham to stump him who was far away from his crease, only for the keeper to fumble the ball and allow Gill to recover. 

However, there was still a twist in the tale as the replays revealed another intriguing insight. The snicko showed that there was a faint outside edge and so the wicketkeeper not only missed a stumping but also missed out on the opportunity to send him back to the pavilion with a regulation take. 

Twitterati took note of the incident and expressed their sentiments on social media. 

2 ruppes 2 laddus

Talent of India's future!

Human's do make errors! :|

Quite lucky there!

They are goin' to pay for it!

Oh!

Yes! No doubt in it!

Great young lad who's brighter side of Indian cricket team!

Over Played!

That's how you show mercy on being missed from getting caugh and stumped behind!

Clean. Neat. Class. Elegant ❤️

