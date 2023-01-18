IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars with double hundred in India’s 12-run win

Today at 9:58 PM
India started the ODI series against New Zealand on a positive note as they outplayed the visitors by a close margin of 12 runs after posting a challenging target of 350 for the opposition. Shubman Gill played a sensational knock with 208 runs from 149 balls and played a key role in the win.
After beating Sri Lanka in their latest white-ball series, India started off the three-match affair against New Zealand on a high by beating the visitors in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shubman Gill was the star of the show for the hosts as he played a sensational knock of 208 runs from 149 balls laced with 19 fours and nine sixes. His brilliant innings helped India post a huge total of 349/8, allowing them to put the opposition under pressure right from the word go in the second innings.
The Men in Blue reduced the hosts to 110/5 without much ado and the match seemed like a foregone conclusion at a very early stage of the chase itself. However, Michael Bracewell played a knock for the ages, fighting all adversities to take the Kiwis ever so close to victory. The centurion stitched a 162-run partnership with Mitchell Santner for the seventh wicket but the knock eventually went in vain as he became the last Black Cap to fall, ending on 140 off 78 deliveries, leaving the team 12 short of the total. Mohammed Siraj continued his red-hot form, taking four wickets in the game while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav scalped a couple of wickets each
