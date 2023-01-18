IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill stars with double hundred in India’s 12-run win

The Men in Blue reduced the hosts to 110/5 without much ado and the match seemed like a foregone conclusion at a very early stage of the chase itself. However, Michael Bracewell played a knock for the ages, fighting all adversities to take the Kiwis ever so close to victory. The centurion stitched a 162-run partnership with Mitchell Santner for the seventh wicket but the knock eventually went in vain as he became the last Black Cap to fall, ending on 140 off 78 deliveries, leaving the team 12 short of the total. Mohammed Siraj continued his red-hot form, taking four wickets in the game while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav scalped a couple of wickets each