NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's hilarious antics to mock Tom Latham

Kuldeep Yadav was bowling the 16th over of the innings and Tom Latham was on strike for the fourth ball. He steadily defended the delivery bowled by the spinner but the bails were dislodged and the Indian team appealed for his wicket. The third umpire checked upstairs only to find out Ishan Kishan had taken off the bails from their grooves with his gloves. The wicket-keeper was seen sporting a cunning smile on his face after being caught red-handed, well aware he was providing the batter a taste of his own medicine.