NZ vs IND | Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's hilarious antics to mock Tom Latham

Ishan Kishan mocked Tom Latham with a cheeky response in the second innings

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 7:39 PM

The first ODI saw a controversial dismissal as Hardik Pandya was given bowled after Tom Latham dislodged the bails with gloves. Ishan Kishan came up with a hilarious response to the incident in the second innings as he flicked the bails off with his glove while Latham was at the crease.

India started off well in their defence of a huge total of 350 by reducing the visitors to 89/4 early on in the innings. Earlier in the match, Shubhman Gill’s double hundred had play a crucial role in the team’s impressive total. However, the innings also saw one of the most controversial dismissals in recent times involving Hardik Pandya and Tom Latham. The former was adjudged bowled by the third umpire despite Latham dislodging the bails with his gloves and Ishan Kishan came up with a cheeky response to the incident in the second innings. 

Kuldeep Yadav was bowling the 16th over of the innings and Tom Latham was on strike for the fourth ball. He steadily defended the delivery bowled by the spinner but the bails were dislodged and the Indian team appealed for his wicket. The third umpire checked upstairs only to find out Ishan Kishan had taken off the bails from their grooves with his gloves. The wicket-keeper was seen sporting a cunning smile on his face after being caught red-handed, well aware he was providing the batter a taste of his own medicine. 

Twitterati also took note of the incident and praised Kishan for his befitting reply.

Some fun over there from Ishan Kishan!

Lol!😂😂😂

When they did it?

Good to have some fun!

Hahaha! Ishan made it look like that!

What you give you get!

almost stopped everyone to think there!

He's still a player!

Hahahahaha! OP bhai😂😂😂😂

Maza agaya!😂😂😂

