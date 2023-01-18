T20 Blast | Shadab Khan joins Sussex for T20 Blast 2023

“Shadab will provide amazing experience in our middle order, he is someone who has played all around the world and has experienced many situations, which can only benefit our team,” Sussex Bowling Coach James Kirtley said in a statement. “He really does provide flexibility to our side as he can score runs and take wickets in crucial moments, but more than anything else he is an experienced head that Ravi can go to as captain to look for support when making crucial in-game decisions.”