WI vs ZIM | Shannon Gabriel back in West Indies squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has been recalled for West Indies Test squad which will tour Zimbabwe later this month. The 34-year-old, who has played 58 Tests for West Indies so far, last featured in the Test side in Sri Lanka in November 2021 and was subsequently sidelined by a hamstring injury.
Shannon Gabriel, one of West Indies’ fiercest fast bowlers in recent times, is back in the squad to replace Jaden Seales for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Seales had a knee injury, which ruled him out of the two-match series, set to get underway on February 4 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
Along with Gabriel, the spin duo of Jomel Warrican and Gudakesh Motie have also returned to the mix after being picked in the 15-member squad. While Warrican’s last of his 13 Tests was in Sri Lanka in 2021, Motie’s only cap came against Bangladesh in June last year.
"We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn't go to Australia in Motie and Warrican. With our fast bowlers, Seales has done extremely well for us since he started back in 2021, but with him unavailable we have decided that Gabriel would be best able to fill that role,” West Indies' lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.
“He is an experienced bowler who has been at the international level for over 10 years and has knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe when we won there in 2017."
West Indies' Zimbabwe tour will begin with a four-day warm-up match on January 28 at Bulawayo Athletic Club.
West Indies Squad for Zimbabwe Tests: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican
