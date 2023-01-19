David Moore appointed as Bangladesh’s head of programs

Today at 10:24 AM
The BCB has named David Moore as the head of programs in a two-year deal. Moore will be responsible for ‘planning, devising strategies and implementation of the HP (High Performance) and Bangladesh Tigers programs to ensure that these programs directly benefit the national team's interests’.
David Moore will join Bangladesh men’s team in February as their head of programs. The 58-year-old was the general manager and head coach development of Cricket NSW prior to this job. Besides, he was a senior coach at Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence, and also worked as an assistant coach of West Indies before becoming the side's head coach for the England tour in 2007. He has coached Bermuda men’s team as well.
"I'm very excited to be commencing my role as Head of Programs at the BCB. I look forward to working with the Head Coach, his coaching and support staff, and players to assist them to unleash their potential,” Moore said in a statement.
"I am delighted to have been appointed to oversee and develop some very important programs that will provide opportunities for elite cricketers to perform in the international arena."
Side by side, Moore will also oversee the development programs for Bangladesh coaches as well. In short, he will be responsible for Bangladesh’s high performance in the coming years.
Moore, who used to be a wicket-keeper, played only one First-Class match, for New South Wales, and scored just four runs.
David Moore appointed BCB Head of Programs https://t.co/k3xPt5pkE8— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 18, 2023
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.