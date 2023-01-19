Jamie Overton out for indefinite period of time after back stress fracture

Today at 11:11 AM
England fast bowler Jamie Overton has sustained a stress fracture in his spine, which is set to rule him out of action for an unknown period of time. The 28-year-old, who was in the UAE for the ILT20 competition where he was due to play for Gulf Giants, has returned home for rehabilitation.
Jamie Overton, Craig Overton’s twin brother, will miss cricket for an indefinite period of time after sustaining a stress fracture in his spine. Surrey took to social media to confirm the news, mentioning ‘he will begin a period of rehabilitation’.
Last year in June, Overton made his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Headingley. He made an impact straightaway, scoring a first-innings 97 with the bat to help England secure a victory after they seemed down and out at one point. That still remains his only Test match, where he took two wickets as well.
Overton had an outstanding season for Surrey last year in the County Championship, where he took 34 wickets in 10 matches and tallied 355 runs to help his side win the title. However, he did not play the last two months of the summer because of hand and foot injuries, including being part of the Manchester Originals team in The Hundred.
Overton suffered a stress fracture in his back earlier as well when he was with Somerset during the 2016/17 season.
England will begin this summer's Ashes on June 16 at Edgbaston while Surrey's County Championship season will get underway on April 6 against Lancashire.
Jamie, who had been in the UAE, has returned to the UK and further investigations have today revealed that he has sustained a stress fracture of the lumbar spine.
He will begin a period of rehabilitation.
