South African great Hashim Amla retires from all forms of cricket

Hashim Amla, one of South Africa’s all-time greats, has confirmed to Surrey that he will not be returning to help them defend the County Championship title that the club secured in his final season as a player in 2022. He aggregated 9,282 runs - second only to Jacques Kallis' tally of 13,206 - at an average of 46.64 in 124 Tests. His unbeaten knock of 311, which came against England at The Oval in 2012, still remains the highest individual score by a South African.