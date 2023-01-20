WATCH, BBL | Cam Bancroft rides the wavy highs and takes flight to pluck another mid-air stunner

The Strikers were already down to 20/3 at the end of the fourth over when Peter Hatzoglou was handed the ball for the first time in the match. The skilful legspinner eked out a couple of dot balls from Carey in the over, provoking the newly arrived wicketkeeper batter on the crease to go for a big heave on the fifth ball of the over. Carey slog-swept a flighted delivery outside off albeit he did not get enough on the ball to watch it sail over the ropes. Nevertheless, the Kookaburra seemed to be heading safely to the boundary through the gap towards cow corner, only for Bancroft to spoil the party. The veteran sprinted from deep midwicket to his right at lightning speed and pulled out a desperate last-second leap at the ball that could hardly be classified as a dive. However, as if by some miracle, Bancroft grabbed onto the ball with both his hands and did not let the hard impact upon hitting the ground put his efforts to waste.