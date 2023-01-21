BBL 2022-23 | Dan Christian announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Today at 2:15 PM
One of the most decorated cricketers in franchise cricket, Dan Christian has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing BBL where he is playing for Sydney Sixers. Christian revealed his decision on social media saying his career journey has been great.
One of the most experienced cricketers in T20 cricket, Dan Christian has announced his decision to bid farewell to the sport after the conclusion of the ongoing Big Bash League. The all-rounder is currently playing for Sydney Sixers and will have at least four more matches with the team in the tournament. Christian has played 405 T20s aggregating 5809 runs and taking 280 wickets.
Christian announced his retirement while taking on social media and expressed that his journey in the sport was great.
"Yesterday at training I told by Sydney Sixers teammates that I'll be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season. Sydney Smash tonight, followed by our last round game against the Hurricanes, and then the finals,” he posted on Twitter.
"Hopefully we can go all the way again this season, but regardless, it's been a great run. I've achieved things and made some memories that I could only have dreamt of as a kid."
Christian enjoyed success in various tournaments all around the world as he focused on T20s and contributed with his all-round skills. Since 2010, the Australian all-rounder bagged nine domestic T20 titles going through an impressive run. He made a surprise return to the ODI squad in 2021 against West Indies as the team were missing a few first-choice players due to Covid restrictions. However, he wasn’t able to grab a regular spot in the national squad and eventually missed out on the line up in future matches.
Some news 😁 pic.twitter.com/5xxxkYNQGt— Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 20, 2023
