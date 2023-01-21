BBL 2022-23 | Dan Christian announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Christian enjoyed success in various tournaments all around the world as he focused on T20s and contributed with his all-round skills. Since 2010, the Australian all-rounder bagged nine domestic T20 titles going through an impressive run. He made a surprise return to the ODI squad in 2021 against West Indies as the team were missing a few first-choice players due to Covid restrictions. However, he wasn’t able to grab a regular spot in the national squad and eventually missed out on the line up in future matches.