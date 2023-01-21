IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Indian bowlers script series win with clinical effort in Raipur

India have been in brilliant form in ODI cricket and they continued their dominance in the second game against New Zealand played in Raipur. The white-ball cricket witness rare occasions when a team gets bundled out on a low total but Indian bowlers orchestrated it with a clinical bowling effort. After Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj breathed fire decimating the opposition’s top order. Shami picked three wickets making a crucial contribution in the match. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked a couple of wickets each. Glenn Phillips tried to stabilise the innings with his knock of 36 runs but was dismissed eventually and they were wrapped up on 108.