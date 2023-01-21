IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Indian bowlers script series win with clinical effort in Raipur

Today at 6:33 PM
India inked a dominant win against New Zealand in the second ODI courtesy of a magnificent effort from the bowling unit which resulted in an eight-wicket win in the second ODI. Mohammed Shami starred with the ball taking three wickets while Hardik Pandya chipped in with a couple of wickets.
India have been in brilliant form in ODI cricket and they continued their dominance in the second game against New Zealand played in Raipur. The white-ball cricket witness rare occasions when a team gets bundled out on a low total but Indian bowlers orchestrated it with a clinical bowling effort. After Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj breathed fire decimating the opposition’s top order. Shami picked three wickets making a crucial contribution in the match. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked a couple of wickets each. Glenn Phillips tried to stabilise the innings with his knock of 36 runs but was dismissed eventually and they were wrapped up on 108.
The chase was a walk in the park for the hosts and they executed it in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century while Shubhman Gill scored unbeaten 40 runs. Ishan Kishan played a cameo at the back end helped the team cross the finish line with two fours and India scripted an eight-wicket win as a result.
Big names here!
Greatest six hitter @ImRo45 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/fjANqfdnqu— Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) January 21, 2023
Hahaha!
Newzealand batting today 💀😂#IndvsNZ2ndODI #India #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/yf4ufvbYuS— Sanjay Sutar (@SutarS74110442) January 21, 2023
Yeah!
So clearly pitch was better for batting overall New Zealand just messed up in first ten overs nd never recovered— Aditya🇮🇳🚩 (@iam_adi_thebest) January 21, 2023
Not like that!
Pitch is favouring indian bowlers,, they are not bowling well, we have seen their bowling in first odi— Gitesh Karsh (@GiteshKarsh11) January 21, 2023
Great bowling unit!
A world-class bowling performance from Indian bowlers in a batting paradise pitch 👏🇮🇳💙#INDvsNZ— Nazia Sheikh (@n_sheikh007) January 21, 2023
Class player at his best!
Great shown of maturity today by shubman gill— Swastik (@Knightriders_17) January 21, 2023
Wow! What a sight.
3 Double Centurions are playing for India today.@ImRo45 @ishankishan51 @ShubmanGill— Subhash Bahuguna (@imsubhash87) January 21, 2023
Kid is travelling places!
Consistent Prince Gill#ShubmanGill#INDvNZ— Team MC Stan (@TeamMCStan) January 21, 2023
Next level combination but why would you drop Rohit?
#StarNaKelu— Lokesh A H (@LokeshA16735124) January 21, 2023
Sir next match Rohit Sharma avru rest thagondu Shubman Gill jothe Ishan Kishan avr naa open madsudre heg irutte
Prime time!
Shubman Gill is in form of his Life.— MH (@Mody3118) January 21, 2023
Already a 🌟...
This is the NEW ERA !#ShubmanGill #CricketTwitter #INDVSNZODI @ShubmanGill
- Mohammed Shami
- Hardik Pandya
- Washington Sundar
- Mohammed Siraj
- India Vs New Zealand
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.