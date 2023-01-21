More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Indian bowlers script series win with clinical effort in Raipur

India won the second ODI by eight wickets

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:33 PM

India inked a dominant win against New Zealand in the second ODI courtesy of a magnificent effort from the bowling unit which resulted in an eight-wicket win in the second ODI. Mohammed Shami starred with the ball taking three wickets while Hardik Pandya chipped in with a couple of wickets.

India have been in brilliant form in ODI cricket and they continued their dominance in the second game against New Zealand played in Raipur. The white-ball cricket witness rare occasions when a team gets bundled out on a low total but Indian bowlers orchestrated it with a clinical bowling effort. After Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj breathed fire decimating the opposition’s top order. Shami picked three wickets making a crucial contribution in the match. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked a couple of wickets each. Glenn Phillips tried to stabilise the innings with his knock of 36 runs but was dismissed eventually and they were wrapped up on 108. 

The chase was a walk in the park for the hosts and they executed it in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma scored a half-century while Shubhman Gill scored unbeaten 40 runs. Ishan Kishan played a cameo at the back end helped the team cross the finish line with two fours and India scripted an eight-wicket win as a result.

Big names here!

Hahaha!

Yeah!

Not like that!

Great bowling unit!

Class player at his best!

Wow! What a sight.

Kid is travelling places!

Next level combination but why would you drop Rohit?

Prime time!

