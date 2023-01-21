More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya's stone cold expression after dismissing Devon Conway

Hardik Pandya caught and bowled Devon Conway on a score of 7

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:04 PM

Hardik Pandya is one of the most animated characters in the Indian team and he often expresses his emotions after taking a wicket with his medium pace. However, the all-rounder behaved contrary to his usual method by not expressing his emotions even after taking a sharp reflex catch.

Indian bowlers are breathing fire against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series sending half of the opposition to the pavilion inside the first 11 overs. Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips are batting on the crease and they will have the responsibility to stage the recovery for the visitors. Hardik Pandya also played a part in the innings collapse of New Zealand dismissing Devon Conway with a blinder, However, more than his brilliant catch, Hardik’s reaction after the dismissal made headlines. 

Hardik bowled a full delivery slightly outside off to Conway on the fourth ball of the 10th over. The batter leaned forward and drilled it low and to the left of the bowler. The ball was in the air and it appeared that the shot will pass beside the bowler. Hardik was in his follow through but he wasn’t gonna let the ball pass without an effort. 

The all-rounder stuck out his left hand and plucked it out of thin air to dismiss the batter with a sensational catch. It took some time to realize the spectators that the catch had been taken as it was a very sharp take. However, contrary to his nature, Hardik Pandya was very calm even after taking such a brilliant catch and gave no expression at all after the departure of Conway to the pavilion. 

Twitterati reacted to the incident and expressed their sentiments on the incident. 

Cold as ice!

How will you live now? :|

Clean ice!

Sigma move!

One of the best so far!

Got right!

It looks great in realtime!

Unbelievable effort!

He has got that attitude in him!🔥🔥🔥 

His expression after taking catch will go as great sigma template!

