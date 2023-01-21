IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Hardik Pandya's stone cold expression after dismissing Devon Conway

Today at 3:04 PM
Hardik Pandya is one of the most animated characters in the Indian team and he often expresses his emotions after taking a wicket with his medium pace. However, the all-rounder behaved contrary to his usual method by not expressing his emotions even after taking a sharp reflex catch.
Indian bowlers are breathing fire against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series sending half of the opposition to the pavilion inside the first 11 overs. Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips are batting on the crease and they will have the responsibility to stage the recovery for the visitors. Hardik Pandya also played a part in the innings collapse of New Zealand dismissing Devon Conway with a blinder, However, more than his brilliant catch, Hardik’s reaction after the dismissal made headlines.
Hardik bowled a full delivery slightly outside off to Conway on the fourth ball of the 10th over. The batter leaned forward and drilled it low and to the left of the bowler. The ball was in the air and it appeared that the shot will pass beside the bowler. Hardik was in his follow through but he wasn’t gonna let the ball pass without an effort.
The all-rounder stuck out his left hand and plucked it out of thin air to dismiss the batter with a sensational catch. It took some time to realize the spectators that the catch had been taken as it was a very sharp take. However, contrary to his nature, Hardik Pandya was very calm even after taking such a brilliant catch and gave no expression at all after the departure of Conway to the pavilion.
Twitterati reacted to the incident and expressed their sentiments on the incident.
Cold as ice!
January 21, 2023
How will you live now? :|
Hardik's catch took my heart ✋🏻😭👍🏻— lishi' (@liiisshay) January 21, 2023
Clean ice!
Top class reflexes from Hardik! 🔥 What a catch!#INDvNZ— Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) January 21, 2023
Sigma move!
A real cold move by Hardik Pandya! Takes a stunning catch and then act like nothing special happened— Abhishek Choubey (@choubeyjeee) January 21, 2023
#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/dUe5nM6D7o
One of the best so far!
What a brilliant catch by Hardik .. bowling at 140 and catching of your bowling is very difficult... #INDvNZ— Malhar Anjaria (મલ્હાર અંજારીયા) (@malthnks) January 21, 2023
Got right!
Hardik Pandya - Electric Man— Imperial Tiffin (@Yash_Dhawan_) January 21, 2023
Brilliant reflex catch#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/r3HygKxUjF
It looks great in realtime!
HARDIK KAA CATCH pic.twitter.com/IF2RxoHw6T— binu (@binu02476472) January 21, 2023
Unbelievable effort!
Whattttt aaaa catch by Hardik, unbelievable reflex catch with the left hand. 🔥🔥🔥🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/1eVuunTf3X— Jatin Shamli 🇮🇳 (@Jatin_Shamli) January 21, 2023
He has got that attitude in him!🔥🔥🔥
That was a real cold move by Hardik Pandya! Take a stunning catch and act like nothing special happened!#INDvNZ #CricketTwitter— Chinna Surya (@SuryaIverson) January 21, 2023
His expression after taking catch will go as great sigma template!
Hardik Pandya cold as ice, gets Conway. Take a excellent catch with one hand off his own bowling #IndvsNZ #IndvsNZ2ndODI #CricketTwitter— Daniel (@DanielJG931) January 21, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.