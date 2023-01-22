IND vs NZ | Shubman Gill looks like mini-Rohit Sharma, Ramiz acknowledges youngster's potential

Shubman Gill broke a slew of records against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad, steering India to a 12-run win in a one-man batting act. On a pitch that proved tricky to bat on, Gill's 208 off 149 balls helped the team post a mammoth 349/8 on a day when none of bis teammates managed a score over 35. In the process, the 23-year-old became the youngest of the eight batters to have scored an ODI double ton. When Gill reached s core of 106, he also became the second fastest batter ever to 1,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 19 innings. He exceeded the Indian record previously held by Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli by five innings.