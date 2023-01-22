IND vs NZ | Shubman Gill looks like mini-Rohit Sharma, Ramiz acknowledges youngster's potential

Today at 6:23 PM
Ramiz Raja became the latest eminent cricket personality to heap praise on youngster Shubman Gill after the opener's consistent performances practically confirmed him a spot in the Indian World Cup squad. The former PCB President compared Gill to all-time great Rohit Sharma after his double century.
Shubman Gill broke a slew of records against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad, steering India to a 12-run win in a one-man batting act. On a pitch that proved tricky to bat on, Gill's 208 off 149 balls helped the team post a mammoth 349/8 on a day when none of bis teammates managed a score over 35. In the process, the 23-year-old became the youngest of the eight batters to have scored an ODI double ton. When Gill reached s core of 106, he also became the second fastest batter ever to 1,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in just 19 innings. He exceeded the Indian record previously held by Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli by five innings.
Former Pakistan Cricket Board President was quick to praise Gill after the record knock, comparing him with the Men in Blue skipper Sharma. Gill's fellow opener has been fine form himself as he nears a landmark 10,000 runs in the run-up to leading India into a marquee ODI World Cup for the first-time ever.
“Shubman Gill looks like a mini- Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently,” said Raja as per Hindustan Times.
India sealed the three-match series in Raipur on Saturday by comprehensively bowling out the Kiwis for a paltry 108. Sharma took little time to set the stage for a 8-wicket win, racing to 51 off 50 before being dismissed with some trademark pulll shots.
“Batting was easy for India because they have an outstanding batter like Rohit Sharma. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots, so a 108-run chase becomes easy,” Raja added.
