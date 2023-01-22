WATCH, BBL | Will Sutherland distorts into mid-air 360 to take catch of the season

As he ran half-backwards looking into the sun, Sutherland was left in an awkward position by the time the ball descended on him. However, Sutherland converted a missed opportunity into a moment of genius as he faced the pitch for a moment to raise his hand high up, waiting for the white rock to stick. As soon as it did, Sutherland leapt and twisted into a complete turn mid-air, grabbing the ball had enough to ensure it does not slip out from his hold despite the hard landing. Even though the scalp did not do much to put brakes on the Scorchers bulldozer, the moment provided a moment of spark in an otherwise disappointing day for Melbourne.