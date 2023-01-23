Babar Azam's scores just causing losses, needs to learn from India, sternly remarks Danish Kaneria

Pakistan cricket has been going through a tumultuous phase of late just months after the Asian contingent nearly lifted the ICC World T20, failing at the last hurdle against England. Since the final in November, the Men in Green were whitewashed by the same opposition in Tests in their own backyard followed by two exhilarating draws against the Kiwi albeit on surfaces and in conditions that raised quite a few eyebrows. The phase saw the Pakistan Cricket Board go through a complete overhaul with a new President and the appointment of Shahid Afridi as an interim selector but the team's lowest moment came in the recent ODI series against New Zealand.