BGT | Inclined to pick Ashton Agar over Mitch Swepson to play O'Keefe role, opines Darren Lehmann

Australia are all set to take on India in a much-anticipated Test series as part of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, with the first game scheduled to begin on February 9 in Dharamsala. The four-match affair would not only determine which of the two sides ends up on top of the ICC rankings but also has spots in the World Test Championship Final at stake. The Kangaroos have already announced an 18-member squad for the tour, including a commendable four frontline spinners. While Nathan Lyon is a lock-in for the first XI with 18-year-old Todd Murphy supposed to serve as his understudy on the tour, the spot for the second spinner in the lineup is bound to be contested by left-arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson.