Seven Indians including Virat Kohli and Deepti Sharma make it to ICC's 2022 T20I Teams of the Year

Today at 6:18 PM
The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the teams of the year in the shortest format of the game to acknowledge the best performers of 2022 in both men's and women's cricket. While three Indian players made it to the men's lineup, the women's side boasted four players from India.
The International Cricket Council has revealed the T20I teams of the year for 2022, featuring some of the biggest names in the men's and women's games. The year saw England lift the marquee ICC World T20 after beating Pakistan in an exhilarating final Down Under. However, only two players from the world champions made it to ICC's shortlist, namely captain wicket-keeper Jos Buttler and player of the tournament Sam Curran. Similarly, the runners-up had two representatives as well in the form of opener Mohammad Rizwan and express speedster, Haris Rauf.
The key number three and four spots were both held by Indians, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav capping off a brilliant year with yet another honour. The duo led India to the World T20 semi-final and were the foundation of India's batting, especially in the latter half of the year. The former earned his spot with 781 T20I runs at a strike rate of 138.23, including a maiden century in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan and an all-time great knock versus Pakistan in the WT20 opener. Yadav, on the other hand, had a record-breaking year, tallying a stunning 1,164 runs in 31 games at a stunning average of 46.56 and a mind-numbing strike rate of 187.43. Hardik Pandya capped off India's representation in the list courtesy of his 607 runs while averaging 30-plus and striking over 145 alongside 20 wickets with the ball, in a year where he emerged as a potential long-term captain for the Men in Blue.
As for the women's team, India had the most players in ICC's XI, led by the flamboyant Smriti Mandhana up top. The Indian vice-captain racked up five half-centuries en route to a run total of 594 at a strike rate of 133.48, and was especially instrumental in paving India's path to the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Hard-hitting all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Richo Ghosh cement the middle-order, with both of their contributions critical in leading India to the Asia Cup title, in which the former was named player of the tournament. However, the team would be the happiest with the emergence of Renuka Singh as a strike bowler with the new ball, her ability to produce vicious swing earning her 22 scalps in the year at an economy of 6.48.
ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year: Jos Buttler (C/WK), Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Philips, Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Haris Rauf, Josh Little.
ICC Women’s T2OI Team of the Year: Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (C), Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Inoka Ranaweera, Renuka Singh.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Smriti Mandhana
- Richa Ghosh
- Deepti Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Renuka Singh Thakur
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Hardik Pandya
- India Cricket Team
- International Cricket Council
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.