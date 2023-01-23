Seven Indians including Virat Kohli and Deepti Sharma make it to ICC's 2022 T20I Teams of the Year

The key number three and four spots were both held by Indians, with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav capping off a brilliant year with yet another honour. The duo led India to the World T20 semi-final and were the foundation of India's batting, especially in the latter half of the year. The former earned his spot with 781 T20I runs at a strike rate of 138.23, including a maiden century in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan and an all-time great knock versus Pakistan in the WT20 opener. Yadav, on the other hand, had a record-breaking year, tallying a stunning 1,164 runs in 31 games at a stunning average of 46.56 and a mind-numbing strike rate of 187.43. Hardik Pandya capped off India's representation in the list courtesy of his 607 runs while averaging 30-plus and striking over 145 alongside 20 wickets with the ball, in a year where he emerged as a potential long-term captain for the Men in Blue.