Team India can end up as number one ranked team across formats, highlights Wasim Jaffer

India is already the top-ranked T20I team in the world, ahead of the world champions in the format by one rating point. Later in the summer, a series victory by a margin of two games or more in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia, labelled the Border Gavaskar Trophy, would see India leapfrogging the Kangaroos to the number-one spot in red-ball cricket as well. Presently, the team is involved in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the final game of the series scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Indore. Even though the hosts have wrapped up the series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, the encounter holds extra significance given the winner would end up as the new top-ranked ODI team. Currently, the pair is tied with England at the top with 113 points each.