WATCH | Laura Harris produces 2023's funniest clip with empty-handed triple-slip to avoid run-out

The Australian had already raced away to 22 off 9 deliveries courtesy of three boundaries off four balls to end the 13th over. She was at the non-striker's end as Charli Knott took guard to face leg Sarah Asmussen, who chipped the first ball of the over over the leg-spinner's head. Knott jogged across the pitch for a single but a slight midfield from the fielder near the boundary rope motivated Harris for another run. However, Knott did not respond and by the time Harris was half-way down the pitch, the ball had already nearly made its way to the bowler's hand. Realizing the gravity of the situation, Harris suddenly braked in her path but could not keep her balance as she fell to the ground with a thud.