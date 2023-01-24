IND vs NZ | Twitter celebrates Finn Allen's wedding gift to KL Rahul after his chopped-on dismissal

Today at 6:23 PM
KL Rahul is missing the ODI series between India and New Zealand due to his marriage but Finn Allen gave the spectators a spectacular reminder of the opener. Allen chopped the ball into his wickets to be dismissed, replicating Rahul’s well-known pattern of getting out in such fashion.
After winning the first two ODIs of the series against New Zealand, India were on top of proceedings once again in the third game following an impressive performance with the bat. After putting the visitors under pressure with a mammoth total, the hosts started off well with the ball by dismissing Finn Allen in the first over of the innings. The hosts were missing KL Rahul on the field, given the opener had his wedding the previous day, but Allens’ dismissal ensured that the spectators did not miss the Indian batter.
Allen tried to play the second ball of the innings, and bowled slightly outside off with soft hands. However, the batter failed in his attempt and an inside edge from the bat cannoned into the stumps. The dismissal was identical to the manner in which KL Rahul did for a significant period of time of late.
Twitter was quick to notice the similarities and decided to celebrate the unique gift by Allen to KL Rahul on his marriage day with a plethora of funny reactions.
An apt. tribute
January 24, 2023
Maybe
Finn Allen is not the same after RCB bought him in auction. Man started choking already 😵💫— Pratham. (@75thHundredWhen) January 24, 2023
Cleaned him up
Hardik Pandya to Finn Allen, out Bowled!! Chopped on! He was caught in the crease in the second game as well where Shami got the better of him! This time, Pandya gets the better of him. His feet went nowhere there. #INDvNZ #RohitSharma #HardikPandya #Hitman pic.twitter.com/Bc5FLfZOjQ— Baldev Choudhary (@BaldevC41158707) January 24, 2023
Just another day
Normal day in the office for Finn Allen pic.twitter.com/UUIBqIlNld— Abu Bakar Tarar (@abubakarSays_) January 21, 2023
They definetly need to look beyond
NZ will have to look beyond #FinnAllen he gets way too often in the first over for an opener #IndvsNZ #NZvsIND— LastOver BeforeDrinks (@LastoverB) January 24, 2023
Inconsistent
Finn Allen is massively inconsistent.— Shahadat hosen Hridoy (@ShahadathosenH2) January 24, 2023
Overrated?
Finn Allen is overrated cricketer..— Harshit (@Virat_kohli82) January 24, 2023
Another one
Another KL Rahul is in making. First Babar Azam now Finn Allen. You know that.#INDvNZ #MastercardODI #Indore— Anurag. (@anuragsupadhyay) January 24, 2023
Superb
What a start for india— cric_mawa (@cric_mawa_twts) January 24, 2023
Hardik gets Finn Allen for a duck
Banger start
Hardik Pandaya dismisses Finn Allen on the second ball of the innings!#INDvNZ #RohitSharma #INDvsNZ#CricketTwitter— Sumit Mukherjee (@Who_Sumit) January 24, 2023
