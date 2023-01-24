IND vs NZ | Twitter celebrates Finn Allen's wedding gift to KL Rahul after his chopped-on dismissal

After winning the first two ODIs of the series against New Zealand, India were on top of proceedings once again in the third game following an impressive performance with the bat. After putting the visitors under pressure with a mammoth total, the hosts started off well with the ball by dismissing Finn Allen in the first over of the innings. The hosts were missing KL Rahul on the field, given the opener had his wedding the previous day, but Allens’ dismissal ensured that the spectators did not miss the Indian batter.