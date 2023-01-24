More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter celebrates Finn Allen's wedding gift to KL Rahul after his chopped-on dismissal

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Finn Allen was dismissed on duck in the third ODI

(BCCI)

IND vs NZ | Twitter celebrates Finn Allen's wedding gift to KL Rahul after his chopped-on dismissal

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:23 PM

KL Rahul is missing the ODI series between India and New Zealand due to his marriage but Finn Allen gave the spectators a spectacular reminder of the opener. Allen chopped the ball into his wickets to be dismissed, replicating Rahul’s well-known pattern of getting out in such fashion.

After winning the first two ODIs of the series against New Zealand, India were on top of proceedings once again in the third game following an impressive performance with the bat. After putting the visitors under pressure with a mammoth total, the hosts started off well with the ball by dismissing Finn Allen in the first over of the innings. The hosts were missing KL Rahul on the field, given the opener had his wedding the previous day, but Allens’ dismissal ensured that the spectators did not miss the Indian batter. 

Allen tried to play the second ball of the innings, and bowled slightly outside off with soft hands. However, the batter failed in his attempt and an inside edge from the bat cannoned into the stumps. The dismissal was identical to the manner in which KL Rahul did for a significant period of time of late. 

Twitter was quick to notice the similarities and decided to celebrate the unique gift by Allen to KL Rahul on his marriage day with a plethora of funny reactions. 

An apt. tribute 

Maybe

Cleaned him up

Just another day

They definetly need to look beyond

Inconsistent 

Overrated?

Another one

Superb

Banger start

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down