IND vs NZ | Twitter joins Virat Kohli's 'bhangra' celebration after Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal

Virat Kohli is often known for his celebrations on the field and being one of the most expressive characters the sport has ever witnessed. He made it evident once again in the third ODI celebrating Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal by Shardul Thakur with some dance moves resembling ‘bhangra’.
In a high-scoring match between India and New Zealand in the third ODI, Devon Conway was leading the run chase for the visitors after scoring a century. The wickets were felling from the other end but the New Zealand opener was fighting a lone battle by the end of 30 overs when the Blackcaps had scored 217/5. After the visitors were reduced 106/2 at one point of time, it looked like Daryl Mitchell would build a partnership with Conway to steady the innings but Shardul Thakur provided much needed breakthrough and Virat Kohli made the dismissal more special with his celebration.
Thakur bowled a bouncer to Mitchell on the first delivery of the 26th over and the batter failed in his attempt to pull the ball. There was a loud appeal from the bowler and the wicketkeeper but the umpire declared it to be not out. Both of them convinced the skipper Rohit Sharma to go for review while Mitchell was sure that he hadn’t edged it.
However, the snicko showed a spike in the replays as the ball passed the gloves. The third umpire concluded it to be out and the batter was in a state of shock. Virat Kohli expressed his delight after the dismissal with some moves resembling the ‘bhangra’ dance form.
Twitter also enjoyed the celebration and the users expressed their sentiments on the social media platform.
January 24, 2023
Virat Kohli dancing - What a character he is!! pic.twitter.com/MA4WPjKv9j— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 24, 2023
Look at Virat kohli and Hardik Pandya reaction when Shardul sent Tom Latham for a duck 😂#INDvsNZ #NZvIND #RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma #Hardikpandya pic.twitter.com/bflfLFVZMc— Sachin Viratian🇮🇳 (@asmylemalhotra1) January 24, 2023
Virat Kohli never fails to entertain the audience with his best dance moves 😄#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/ANVtE9lgG1— Dhruvi Mendpara (@_dhruvirat718_) January 24, 2023
Lord Shardul 💥💥#ShardulThakur#LordShardul#Shardul#INDvsNZ #NZvsIND #NZvIND #RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/n184gdtY0f— Harshit ⚔️🚩 (@Harshhit_01) January 24, 2023
Virat Kohli doing some dance. #indvnz pic.twitter.com/JR9dThCV66— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) January 24, 2023
Man with the golden arm has doing his job for his team. 3rd Wicket for him.— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (@Mujha_q_Nakala) January 24, 2023
Virat Kohli takes the Catch of Phillips.#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/zOJ7Q6Bk0z
Lord Thakur Strikes Again— Vaibhav (@I_AM_Vaibhav12) January 24, 2023
Catch By King Kholi👑#INDvsNZ #IndvsNZ3rdODI #ViratKohli #shardhulthakur #RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/MEma6of5HH
Mood Right now....#INDvsNZ #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/9H6uZe8fWO— Abhishek (MASKED😷) (@Abhishek_1090) January 24, 2023
Virat Kohli 2nd God of Cricket pic.twitter.com/ZyWLLIWudI— C.Mallaiah RRR (@ChakaliMallaia1) January 24, 2023
