IND vs NZ | Twitter joins Virat Kohli's 'bhangra' celebration after Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal

In a high-scoring match between India and New Zealand in the third ODI, Devon Conway was leading the run chase for the visitors after scoring a century. The wickets were felling from the other end but the New Zealand opener was fighting a lone battle by the end of 30 overs when the Blackcaps had scored 217/5. After the visitors were reduced 106/2 at one point of time, it looked like Daryl Mitchell would build a partnership with Conway to steady the innings but Shardul Thakur provided much needed breakthrough and Virat Kohli made the dismissal more special with his celebration.