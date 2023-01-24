More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter joins Virat Kohli's 'bhangra' celebration after Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal

Virat Kohli celebrated the Dayl Mitchell's dismissal with some dance moves

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:37 PM

Virat Kohli is often known for his celebrations on the field and being one of the most expressive characters the sport has ever witnessed. He made it evident once again in the third ODI celebrating Daryl Mitchell’s dismissal by Shardul Thakur with some dance moves resembling ‘bhangra’.

In a high-scoring match between India and New Zealand in the third ODI, Devon Conway was leading the run chase for the visitors after scoring a century. The wickets were felling from the other end but the New Zealand opener was fighting a lone battle by the end of 30 overs when the Blackcaps had scored 217/5. After the visitors were reduced 106/2 at one point of time, it looked like Daryl Mitchell would build a partnership with Conway to steady the innings but Shardul Thakur provided much needed breakthrough and Virat Kohli made the dismissal more special with his celebration. 

Thakur bowled a bouncer to Mitchell on the first delivery of the 26th over and the batter failed in his attempt to pull the ball. There was a loud appeal from the bowler and the wicketkeeper but the umpire declared it to be not out. Both of them convinced the skipper Rohit Sharma to go for review while Mitchell was sure that he hadn’t edged it. 

However, the snicko showed a spike in the replays as the ball passed the gloves. The third umpire concluded it to be out and the batter was in a state of shock. Virat Kohli expressed his delight after the dismissal with some moves resembling the ‘bhangra’ dance form. 

Twitter also enjoyed the celebration and the users expressed their sentiments on the social media platform. 

