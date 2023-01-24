IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India clean sweep New Zeland with 90-run win

Today at 9:24 PM
India outplayed New Zealand by 90 runs in the third ODI and registered a clean sweep over the visitors in a three-match ODI series. Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill starred with the bat scoring centuries while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav shined with the ball taking three scalps each.
India have continued their great run in white-ball cricket beating New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final game of the series. The hosts whitewashed the visitors with a dominant display on a batting paradise in Indore. Batting first, India posted a huge total of 385/9 by the end of the 50 overs as Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill scored centuries. Rohit played a knock of 101 runs from 85 balls while Gill smashed 112 runs from 78 balls.
Chasing the total, Devon Conway fought a lone battle in the middle but wickets fell from the other end. Conway scored 138 runs but Indian bowlers ensured the regular fall of wickets. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets each while Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a couple of wickets. The visitors were bundled out on 295 and so India continued their purple patch in ODI cricket this year registering a second consecutive white-wash after beating Sri Lanka in the previous series.
