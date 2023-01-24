IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as India clean sweep New Zeland with 90-run win

India have continued their great run in white-ball cricket beating New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final game of the series. The hosts whitewashed the visitors with a dominant display on a batting paradise in Indore. Batting first, India posted a huge total of 385/9 by the end of the 50 overs as Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill scored centuries. Rohit played a knock of 101 runs from 85 balls while Gill smashed 112 runs from 78 balls.