IND vs NZ | Twitter trolls Kohli-Kishan duo for emulating Pakistan with ridiculous run-out

Ishan Kishan was run-out after a mix-up with Virat Kohli

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:29 PM

Pakistani batters are often known for their poor running between the wickets, thus becoming the standard bearers whenever some other team replicates their mannerisms. India became the latest victims of silly dismissals as Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli were involved in a bizarre mix-up on Tuesday.

Indian batters wreaked havoc in the third and final ODI against New Zealand, played on a batter’s paradise in Indore. Both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill registered centuries but after they fell, a golden opportunity presented itself to Ishan Kishan to cement his place in the team by exploiting the conditions. However, a bizarre mix-up with Virat Kohli in the middle ended his stay at the crease and reminded cricket fans of the ways of the Pakistani batters. 

Jacob Duffy was bowling the 35th over of the innings and the newly arrived Ishan Kishan was on strike. He pushed a slightly full delivery to the covers region on the third ball and immediately called for a quick single, despite the ball staying within the 30-yard circle. His batting partner Virat Kohli was slightly hesitant earlier but eventually darted towards the other end, deciding to take the risk. 

Kishan, however, surprisingly changed his mind midway. The wicket-keeper batter turned his back all of a sudden and started running towards the striker’s end just as Kohli caught up to him. Both batters ended up at the same end as a result and Henry Nicholls simply flick the bails off to complete the dismissal. Replays showed Kohli’s long strides had taken him to the batting crease ahead of his young teammate, thus beckoning Kishan to walk back to the pavilion. 

The incident reminded cricket fans of Pakistan’s countless embarrassing run-outs from the past as they mocked the Kohli-Kishan due to being involved in such a wasteful dismissal. 

