Ireland set to return to Tests after three-year absence with one-off encounter against Bangladesh

Ireland were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council in 2017 and made their debut next year against Pakistan, giving them a scare before succumbing to a five-wicket defeat. Over the next 15 months, it faced off against Afghanistan and England as well, losing by seven wickets and 143 runs respectively. However, the Green in Whites had a golden opportunity to record their maiden win in the latter encounter that concluded on July 26 2019. The hosts bowled out neighbouring England for 85, only to fold for 38 themselves in a manageable fourth-innings chase. Nevertheless, the team would have a chance to exact revenge courtesy of a reverse encounter at Lord's starting on June 1, as a part of the ICC's push to develop the latest Test nations Afghanistan and Ireland with a greater number of games.