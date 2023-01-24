Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj represent India in ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022

Iyer was the highest run-getter in 2022 in ODIs amongst the top 10 nations in the format, tallying an impressive 724 runs at a stunning average of 55.69 and a commendable strike rate of 90-plus. The 28-year-old registered his second career century against South Africa in October apart from six fifties, the latest of which came against Bangladesh in December. Iyer has been key for the team's success of late and has pretty much cemented a spot in the Men in Blue squad for the World Cup later in the year at home, as has the in-form, Mohammed Siraj. Enjoying a purple patch, the right arm quick scalped 24 victims in 15 innings while averaging 23.50 and perhaps equally importantly, an economy of 4.62. Siraj in 2022 emerged as a much-needed strike new-ball bowler for India, setting the stage for many crucial victories with his bowling in the powerplay.