Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj represent India in ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022

Today at 2:38 PM
The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced their ODI team of the year featuring the best performers in the format over the last year. Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj were the only Indian players that made it to the list comprising players from seven different nationalities.
The International Cricket Council revealed a star-studded ODI Men's Team of the Year for 2022 on Tuesday, a day after releasing their T20I XIs. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was named the captain of the squad as he ascended even greater heights in his career in the previous year, cementing himself as the number one ranked batter in the world by a fair distance. Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order and seamer Mohammed Siraj were the two Indians that made it to the squad, joining Australia, West Indies and New Zealand as the teams with more than one representative in the lineup.
Iyer was the highest run-getter in 2022 in ODIs amongst the top 10 nations in the format, tallying an impressive 724 runs at a stunning average of 55.69 and a commendable strike rate of 90-plus. The 28-year-old registered his second career century against South Africa in October apart from six fifties, the latest of which came against Bangladesh in December. Iyer has been key for the team's success of late and has pretty much cemented a spot in the Men in Blue squad for the World Cup later in the year at home, as has the in-form, Mohammed Siraj. Enjoying a purple patch, the right arm quick scalped 24 victims in 15 innings while averaging 23.50 and perhaps equally importantly, an economy of 4.62. Siraj in 2022 emerged as a much-needed strike new-ball bowler for India, setting the stage for many crucial victories with his bowling in the powerplay.
A notable inclusion in the team was Sikandar Raza who did not let his country's minnow status keep him from making a mark on the global stage. The only player included in the lineup from a country ranking outside the top 10, the 36-year-old Zimbabwean all-rounder struck three centuries including a heroic 115 against India, thus averaging a healthy 49.61 while also scalping eight wickets in his 15 appearances.
ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022: Babar Azam (C), Travis Head, Shai Hope, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (WK), Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.