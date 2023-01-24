WATCH, BBL | Spinner Rocchiccioli's fast bowling attempt with hilarious bouncer lands him a warning

Today at 3:57 PM
As much as cricket is about preparation, it would matter little without razor-sharp instincts and a keen understanding of the game. Corey Rocchicioli read the batsman's movements early in an incident on Tuesday and tried to counter it with innovation, only to end up with a wide looping bouncer.
Melbourne Renegades put in a clinical bowling performance against the Adelaide Strikers at the Docklands Stadium on Tuesday, restricting the visitors to a low total of 142/7. Both sides could do with a win in the fixture given their qualification to the knockout stage might hinge on the result. While Adelaide Strikers need a victory at any cost, Renegades could slip behind Sydney Thunder and out of the top five should they lose to Adelaide. Given the game's high stakes, the players were on an edge to minimize any possible mistakes and the desperation to strip the opponents of any opportunities led to a memorable incident midway through the first innings.
With the Strikers struggling on 41/2 after nine overs, off-spinner Corey Rocchicioli continued into the third over of his spell with the hope of getting the dangerous Alex Carey out. A canny battle off the first two deliveries fetched the wicket-keeper batter two runs but the South Australian batter wanted more. As Corey angled in to bowl from around the wicket, Carey turned around in anticipation of a full delivery, thus preparing the reverse sweep. However, he made his move a tad too quickly, signalling his intentions to the emerging spinner. In an improvised response, Corey dragged the delivery away from the left-hander and while the idea was right, the 25-year-old could not perfect his execution.
What the saga resulted in was a wide looping bouncer outside off, well above the head of Carey. The umpire immediately signalled a wide before the square-leg umpire tapped his finger on the shoulder and raised it above his head, thus giving a warning to the bowler for bowling the only allowed bouncer of the over. Rocchiccioli could not help but break out a wide smile upon seeing the umpire's signal, bringing an end to a hilarious incident.
That's a bouncer alright... 🤨@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/dIeJmAaPs7— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 24, 2023
