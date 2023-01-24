WATCH, BBL | Spinner Rocchiccioli's fast bowling attempt with hilarious bouncer lands him a warning

With the Strikers struggling on 41/2 after nine overs, off-spinner Corey Rocchicioli continued into the third over of his spell with the hope of getting the dangerous Alex Carey out. A canny battle off the first two deliveries fetched the wicket-keeper batter two runs but the South Australian batter wanted more. As Corey angled in to bowl from around the wicket, Carey turned around in anticipation of a full delivery, thus preparing the reverse sweep. However, he made his move a tad too quickly, signalling his intentions to the emerging spinner. In an improvised response, Corey dragged the delivery away from the left-hander and while the idea was right, the 25-year-old could not perfect his execution.