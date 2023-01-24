WATCH, BBL | Umpires' failure to notice blatant flouting of rules deprives Melbourne of no-ball

The umpire had overlooked the error on the first ball that Harper faced and seemed to have missed it for a second straight time, given the entire DRS process was allowed to go through without any intervals. It was not until the next ball was about to be bowled that the umpire signaled a no-ball and a free hit for the Renegades. However, the incident left the batting dugout furious, given they had missed out on a deserved no-ball and the ensuing free-hit due to the umpire's error. The incident also highlighted a blatant loophole in cricket laws, which state the fielding team cannot change its field setup on a free-hit if the batter does not change strike. however, in this instance, Head was forced to shuffle the field since the very nature of the offense was field-based.