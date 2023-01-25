IND vs AUS | Big challenge from Ravichandran Ashwin is LBW threat for left handers, states Matt Renshaw

Matt Renshaw has opined ahead of the Test series against India that the biggest challenge from Ravichandran Ashwin in spin-friendly conditions would be the LBW threat. Renshaw further added that batters play Ashwin while anticipating turn but get deceived by the arm ball, ending up LBW.

India are set to host a four-match test series against Australia starting on February 9 and the visitors would have their work cut out against a strong side playing in their own backyard. Ravichandran Ashwin has often posed a big threat to visiting teams in India in red-ball cricket and would be expected to shine with the ball once again. Australia relies heavily on left-handers like David Warner, Usman Khawa, Travis Head, Alex Carey, and Matt Renshaw to anchor their batting, making the issue a big headache for the Kangaroos.

Ahead of the series, Renshaw jas stated that the Indian off-spinner's smart use of variations would prove to be a challenge for his contingent.

"Ashwin is difficult to face. He is a smart bowler with a lot of variations and he uses them very well, but you do get used to him once you've faced him for a while," Renshaw was quoted saying by the Australian Associated Press on Wednesday.

"I think the big challenge from Ashwin and any off-spinner in spinning conditions to a left-hander is the LBW threat."

Renshaw was a member of the Australian side that toured India in 2017 and was once dismissed by Ashwin after scoring a half-century. While he oepend last time around, Renshaw might have to slot in at no.5 in India if selected in the playing XI but remained optimistic about his and the team's chances.

"We have a strong squad and it is going to be hard to push my way in, but I know that I will be ready if I do get a chance,” he explained.

"The SG ball is a bit different, so we are just trying to prepare as well as we can during this BBL schedule if we get a window to hit red balls.”