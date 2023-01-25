More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill falling victim to Virat Kohli and crowd's playful teasing

Shubhman Gill scored a century in the third ODI

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:55 PM

Indian cricketers often get a lot of fame and love from fans in the country but the relationship means their personal lives are a topic of discussion in public circles. Shubman Gill experienced the same when the Indore crowd teased him about his rumoured partner before Virat Kohli also chimed in.

India scripted a comfortable 90-run win in the third ODI against New Zealand as Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring a century for the side. He played a brilliant knock of 112 runs but the youngster grabbed the headlines for one more incident which involved the crowd getting into the act. The opener was positioned in the deep near the boundary ropes, provoking the crowd to start teasing him with the name of Sara Tendulkar who is rumoured to be dating him. 

The crowd was playfully teasing the youngster when Virat Kohli, fielding within the 30-yeard circle, started pumping them up to encourage more chants. There was a loud cheer from the audience following Kohli's approval of their antics and the playful teasing continued for a while. Twitter also noticed the incident and flooded the social media platform with their reactions. 

