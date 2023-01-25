IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill falling victim to Virat Kohli and crowd's playful teasing

Today at 12:55 PM
Indian cricketers often get a lot of fame and love from fans in the country but the relationship means their personal lives are a topic of discussion in public circles. Shubman Gill experienced the same when the Indore crowd teased him about his rumoured partner before Virat Kohli also chimed in.
India scripted a comfortable 90-run win in the third ODI against New Zealand as Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring a century for the side. He played a brilliant knock of 112 runs but the youngster grabbed the headlines for one more incident which involved the crowd getting into the act. The opener was positioned in the deep near the boundary ropes, provoking the crowd to start teasing him with the name of Sara Tendulkar who is rumoured to be dating him.
The crowd was playfully teasing the youngster when Virat Kohli, fielding within the 30-yeard circle, started pumping them up to encourage more chants. There was a loud cheer from the audience following Kohli's approval of their antics and the playful teasing continued for a while. Twitter also noticed the incident and flooded the social media platform with their reactions.
Virat absolutely loved it!
"𝑯𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊 𝒃𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒉𝒊 𝒌𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒆 𝒉𝒐..."— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 25, 2023
Indori crowd is a 💎#ShubhmanGill #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/WUVoXPpzmR
Definetly
Shubman Gill is the next big thing in world cricket.. pic.twitter.com/s0jRpEb833— ganesh🇦🇷 (@breathMessi21) January 24, 2023
Crowd knew what they were doing
Indore crowd teasing Shubman Gill. 🤣🤣#ShubmanGill #IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/deoZ7kSvbz— . (@deadlesskid) January 24, 2023
LOL!
Shubman gill routine Nowadays.#ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/p5rQjiEhtJ— Vaishnavi✨ (@Vaishnavi_vk__) January 24, 2023
Another GOAT in making?
Most runs after 21 ODI innings:— Adnan (@Lazy_Hoomann) January 24, 2023
1254 - Shubman Gill
1090 - Imam-ul-Haq
1089 - Fakhar Zaman
1059 - Vivian Richards
1037 - Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/oftHCMgGaP
Keep crying
Shubman Gill >>>>> Babar Azam— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 24, 2023
Keep crying! 😂
Dream start
Rohit Sharma 🤝 shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/drCMUtE55V— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) January 24, 2023
He definetly giving it
Shubman Gill giving me young Virat Kohli vibes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRZzMXYQG6— Pratham. (@75thHundredWhen) January 24, 2023
God mode turned on
Shubman gill after this tweet in ODIs :— akshat (@Cheeks_one_8) January 24, 2023
Innings - 6
Not outs - 2
Runs - 527*
Average - 131.75 🥵
Strike rate - 125.24 🥶
100s - 2
50s - 2 #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/TpQAS2JSkM
Correction
Who did this? 😂#ShubmanGill #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/sUmzZpQxSj— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 24, 2023
