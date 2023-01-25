IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill falling victim to Virat Kohli and crowd's playful teasing

India scripted a comfortable 90-run win in the third ODI against New Zealand as Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring a century for the side. He played a brilliant knock of 112 runs but the youngster grabbed the headlines for one more incident which involved the crowd getting into the act. The opener was positioned in the deep near the boundary ropes, provoking the crowd to start teasing him with the name of Sara Tendulkar who is rumoured to be dating him.