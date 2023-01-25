Renuka Singh cements bonafide star status with ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year Award

Even though Renuka made her Women in Blue debut last year, she only managed two T20I appearances before truly rising to fame in 2022. The right-arm quick first came into the spotlight in her debut ODI series against New Zealand in February, earning three wickets in two encounters, and locked in her place in the Indian XI with seven wickets in a three-match series against Sri Lanka. However, she cemented her reputation as a ferocious talent with 11 wickets in five games at the Commonwealth Games 2022, including four in the opener against a world-renowned Australian side.