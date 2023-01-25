Reports | WPL likely to be scheduled from March 4 to 24 while IPL to start from March 31 or April 1

The women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from February 10 to 26 and so the BCCI wanted to host the tournament between the World Cup and the IPL. The report also claims that the IPL will start on March 31 or April 1 and the final will be scheduled on May 28. The report also states that the idea behind squeezing the tournament between the above mentioned competitions is to allow the grounds to be fresh with a gap of seven days.