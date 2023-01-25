Reports | WPL likely to be scheduled from March 4 to 24 while IPL to start from March 31 or April 1

Today at 8:33 PM
According to a report published by ESPNcricinfo, the IPL is likely to start from March 31 or April 1 this season and the final will be played on May 28. The report also reveals that the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is likely to be scheduled earlier from March 4 to 24.
Women’s cricket in India seems to be entering a new era with the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to be played this year. BCCI conducted the auction for the five WPL teams and the owners of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Adani Group and Capri Holdings held the winning bids. Now, a report published by ESPNcrinfo has revealed another positive development revealing that the inaugural season of the WPL will be held from March 4 to 24.
The women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played from February 10 to 26 and so the BCCI wanted to host the tournament between the World Cup and the IPL. The report also claims that the IPL will start on March 31 or April 1 and the final will be scheduled on May 28. The report also states that the idea behind squeezing the tournament between the above mentioned competitions is to allow the grounds to be fresh with a gap of seven days.
“The 2023 IPL final is likely to be played on May 28, with the start date likely to be March 31 or April 1. ESPNcricinfo has also learnt that the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to be played from March 4 to 24,” the report read.
The player auction is most likely to be organised in the first week of February and each team will have a purse of INR 12 Crores to build their squad. Also, they will have to build a squad including 15 to 18 players for the tournament.
