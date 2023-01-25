Suryakumar Yadav bags ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award for his stupendous form

Today at 5:22 PM
ICC on Wednesday announced Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I Cricketer of the Year for his stellar performances in 2022. The Indian batter beat Sam Curran, Mohammed Rizwan, and Sikander Raza to the award, scoring 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a superb strike rate of 187.43.
He became the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is last year with 1,164 runs at a sensational strike rate of 187.43. Suryakumar hit the most number of sixes in a calendar year as well in the format history, racking up 68 maximums. The batter ended the year with two hundreds and nine half-centuries to his name in the 12 months including several match-winning knocks.
The Indian middle-order batter truly rose to the limelight in the T20 World Cup where he recorded three fifties in six innings and averaged nearly 60. His devastating strike rate of 189.68 in the showpiece event further played a role in cementing Yadav's name as the best short-format player in the world. His plaudits even helped him earn an ODI debut for the Men in Blue albeit he is yet to make a mark in 50-over cricket.
The Indian star beat fellow nominees Sam Curran, Mohammed Rizwan, and Sikander Raza to bag the award.
