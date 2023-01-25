Suryakumar Yadav bags ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award for his stupendous form

Suryakumar Yadav was announced as the winner of the ICC T20 Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award in lieu of his brilliant form in the shortest format of the game throughout the previous year. Yadav is currently ranked no. 1 in the ICC batting charts and already has three T20I centuries to his name in a relatively short career. The batter achieved several milestones with his stellar performance last season, ensuring the honour awarded to him was essentially a foregone conclusion.