WATCH, ILT20 | Tom Curran's perfect yorker nutmegs and splits Nicholas Pooran into half

It is no coincidence that yorkers are called 'toe crushers' and described with fearsome adjectives such as searing, for a well-executed one is capable of terrorizing any batsman. Nicholas Pooran experienced it first-hand on Tuesday after Tom Curran humiliated him with a moment of genius.
The Desert Vipers stormed to victory against the MI Emirates at the ILT20 on Tuesday, chasing the target of 170 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi with seven wickets and 21 balls to spare. Alex Hales was key once again with an unbeaten 62 off 44 deliveries and was well supported by Sherfane Rutherford's rapid 56* off 29 balls but big credit was due to the bowlers to restrict the opposition to a gettable total. Tom Curran starred in the death with the ball, executing as good a 20th over as they come.
The pacer was initially belted for a six by the legendary Kieron Pollard but managed to keep it to eight runs off four balls with some tight deliveries, bringing Nicholas Pooran to strike. The on-song batsman had looked dangerous and was well set on 57, harbouring intentions of propelling the team to a big total in the end. Well aware that much like his renowned brother Tom was known for his efficient yorkers, the West Indian batter was ready to deal with the potent variation. As Curran steamed in, Pooran went deep in his crease hoping to hit the delivery on the full. However, he was no match to the right arm quick's magnum opus.
The ball angled in viciously towards the left-hander's leg stump from over the wicket, already causing concern for Pooran. To further compound his misery, the Kookaburra landed right in the black hole, pitching between the Caribbean talisman's feat. In response, all Pooran could manage was to spread his legs wide open and fall to the ground flat on his stomach, completely bamboozled. He glanced back at his stumps in shock which had been vehemently destroyed and seemed to have a wry smile on his face while Curran pumped his fist in celebration.
Nicholas Pooran was clueless against Tom Curran. pic.twitter.com/5jTgE5Lrgi— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 24, 2023
