WPL | Adani bags Ahmedabad for 1289 crores as MI, DC and RCB land franchises

The tender document for the franchises floated by the BCCI earlier this month was sought by 33 franchises, only 17 of which expressed willingness to participate in the technical bidding process. As per ESPN Cricinfo, only 16 of these entities made it to Mumbai. The five bid winners would be liable to pay the said amounts over the next 10 years albeit the teams would be owned by them in perpetuity in a model similar to the IPL. All the teams would distribute 80% of the media rights for the league, bought by Viacom 18 for INR 951 crores for a period of five years.