Babar Azam named as ICC Cricketer of the Year in ODIs for second consecutive year

Babar Azam has been rewarded for his impressive performances in 2022 by ICC naming him the Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for the second consecutive year. He scored 679 runs from nine matches with an average of 84.87 including three centuries the previous year. Also, the Pakistan captain has been the top-ranked batter since July 2021 in the format. Notably. The national side lost just one fixture in 2022 under his leadership.