Babar Azam named as ICC Cricketer of the Year in ODIs for second consecutive year

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has earned the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for the second consecutive year scoring 679 runs in nine matches with an average of 84.87. Babar is also at the top of the batter’s ODI rankings since July 2021 and has retained his position with consistency.
In the nine matches he played, Babar smashed three tons while scoring five fifties. The Pakistan batter failed only on one occasion throughout the year. Babar also recorded his fastest-ever hundred from just 73 balls in a game against Australia chasing down a massive total of 349. Babar played a knock of 114 runs from just 83 balls helping his team to record their highest-ever successful chase in the ODIs.
Pakistan will next host New Zealand for five-match ODI series from April to May and Pakistan will expect their captain to continue his purple patch in white-ball cricket.
