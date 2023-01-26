IND vs AUS | Suryakumar Yadav should be playing all three formats, believes Suresh Raina

Today at 11:24 AM
Suresh Raina has backed Suryakumar Yadav to get some game time in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy saying he should play all three formats of the game. Raina further added that Suryakumar would score multiple centuries in red-ball cricket and the Australia series would be the right opportunity.
India are scheduled to host a four-match Test series against Australia from February 9 in Nagpur. The squad for the series is announced and Suryakumar Yadav has been included in the side for the first two Tests. Also, Rishabh Pant will miss the fixture and so Suryakumar is likely to play the fixture against Australia.
Suryakumar has been in impressive form in T20I cricket in 2022 scoring 1164 runs in 31 T20I innings. Also, with his consistency, he bagged the ICC Cricketer of the Year award. Suresh Raina has also praised Suryakumar saying he should play all three formats as the cricketer has got all the shots suitable for red-ball cricket.
“The way he is performing, I think he should play in all three formats and without him, all three formats should not even exist. The way he performed, the way he shows intent, the way he plans different shots, he also plays fearlessly and knows how to use the dimension of the ground,” Raina stated in an interaction with Aakash Chopra on Viacom18 Sports.
“He is a Mumbai player, and he knows how to play red-ball cricket. I think he has a great chance – playing Test cricket will get him another establishment in ODIs and some stability as well. He will score multiple 100s and then 200s,” he added.
