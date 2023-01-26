Reports | Ruturaj Gaikwad to miss T20Is against New Zealand due to wrist pain
Ruturaj Gaikwad will miss the T20Is against New Zealand|
(BCCI)
India are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand starting on January 27. However, according to a report published by Cricbuzz, the Indian team have suffered a blow ahead of the series. The team will miss Ruturaj Gaikwad against the Blackcaps due to complaints of wrist pain. The report further adds that he has been checked into National Cricket Academy for recovery from the injury.
“India's white-ball opening prospect Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand after he complained of wrist pain. The 25-year-old has checked in to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for a prognosis of his injury and subsequent rehabilitation,” the report read.
Gaikwad last played a Ranji Trophy clash for Maharashtra versus Hyderabad scoring 8 and 0 in that game. He reported his wrist condition to the BCCI and this is the second time Gaikwad has sustained a wrist injury. Notably, he also missed last year’s T20I fixture against Sri Lanka with a similar kind of trouble.
The report also mentions that BCCI is upset over how regularly Gaikwad has missed assignments due to illness or injuries. Also, the board will not prefer any replacement for the series with the possibility of Prithvi Shaw’s participation in the series.