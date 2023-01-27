IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as New Zealand spinners orchestrate series lead with 21-run win

New Zealand kicked off the T20I series on a positive note against India winning the first game by 21 runs. India chose to bowl first after winning the toss but Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell made them pay. Conway scored 52 runs from 35 balls at the top while Mitchell slammed an unbeaten 59 from just 30 deliveries. When the visitors were reduced to 140/5 after 18 overs, a display of aggression from him led the team to a total of 176/6. Washington Sundar was the most effective bowler for the hosts as he picked a couple of wickets with an economy of 5.50.