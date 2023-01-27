IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as New Zealand spinners orchestrate series lead with 21-run win
Today at 10:48 PM
New Zealand won the first T20I by 21 runs in Ranchi|
(BCCI)
New Zealand have bounced back in the T20Is after suffering a clean sweep against India with a 21-run win in the first ODI played in Ranchi. Daryl Mitchell starred with his explosive unbeaten innings of 59 runs from 30 balls while Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell scalped two wickets each.
New Zealand kicked off the T20I series on a positive note against India winning the first game by 21 runs. India chose to bowl first after winning the toss but Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell made them pay. Conway scored 52 runs from 35 balls at the top while Mitchell slammed an unbeaten 59 from just 30 deliveries. When the visitors were reduced to 140/5 after 18 overs, a display of aggression from him led the team to a total of 176/6. Washington Sundar was the most effective bowler for the hosts as he picked a couple of wickets with an economy of 5.50.
There was assistance for spinners in the second innings from the tart and the visitors used it to their advantage well. Suryakumar Yadav played a significant knock of 47 but none of the other batters in the middle order were able to provide resistance. Mitchell Santener and Michael Bracewell picked two wickets each to help the team script a 21-run win. Washington Sundar kept fought till the end with a gritty knock of 50 runs of 28 balls but failed to ink a victory for the hosts.
Great show from Sundar here!
#SRH fans watching Washington Sundar's batting.— pavan sadineni (@pavansadineni) January 27, 2023
Match devuni paaata🥶🥶🥶🥶#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/OofOR49Vtt
Tribute watch such innings under pressure!
Washington Sundar what a knock under pressure. Well played Sundar.#WashingtonSunder #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/oFVAjCFzwf— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) January 27, 2023
Old Monk XD XD
Ravi Shastri is high! #INDvsNZ— Imperfectionist Jass (@JassiChetan19) January 27, 2023
Big positives!
Positives from the game— Crick Academy (@AcademyCrick) January 27, 2023
-Kuldeep - 4 overs 20-1
-Sundar - 50
- Sky - again good in t20#indvsnz #SuryakumarYadav
It's their choice!
Why do they play hooda #indvsNZ— Alamjeet Singh (@dude_desi19) January 27, 2023
That's how you prove your abilities!
Washington Sundar what a cricketer. Whenever he’s been given a chance he plays well. 👏🏻 #INDvsNZ— M (@AngryPakistan) January 27, 2023
:D
Hardik, post taking up captaincy has forgotten how to bat.#IndvsNz— Socra'that'tes (@ast89) January 27, 2023
Good job blackcaps!
New Zealand win#INDvsNZ— Deepan Chakravarthy (@DChakaravathi) January 27, 2023
One man army!
Washington Sundar 💥#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/TKoQ06hs5G— AK × G.O.A.T 𓃵 (@Ak_goat18) January 27, 2023
Hahahaha!
Shastri ji is drunk again. Thought the match was over 1 ball early. #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND— Indian Tintin (@IndianTintin_) January 27, 2023