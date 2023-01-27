IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Washington giving 'Pathan' competition with dramatic caught and bowl
Today at 8:14 PM
Washington Sundar dismissed Mark Chapman for a duck|
(BCCI)
Cricketers pulling off unreal catches in the field is always a beautiful sight and when they come off their own bowling, the feat looks even more spectacular. Washington Sundar grabbed such a stunner against New Zealand and gave competition to the movie 'Pathan' with the buzz created by the catch.
India, up against New Zealand in the first T20I, failed to contain the visitors initially as they posted an impressive total of 79/2 after 10 overs. The Kiwis got off to a rapid start in the powerplay but two scalps in a single over by Washington Sundar compelled them to cool down the run rate a bit and focus on preserving wickets. In the process, the spinner cemented his place in the highlight reel not just with his accurate bowling but also with an extraordinary fielding display that resulted in Mark Chapman getting dismissed for a duck.
Washington was bowling the fifth innings of the over and Mark Chapman was on strike for the last delivery. The previous balls in the over had spun viciously, forcing the batter to adopt a cautious approach. The off-spinner bowled the last delivery of the over slightly flatter than the previous balls and a deceived Chapman pushed at it. The ball popped up in the air and seemed to be past the pitch but Sundar put in a sensational dive to his right to take a blinder.
As soon as Sundar saw the opportunity, he sprinted at the ball before grabbing at it with one hand courtesy of a full-length dive. Once the umpires had confirmed it was a clear catch, Sundar wheeled away in passionate celebration. Twitterati also mentioned that the off-spinner has given some competition to the movie 'Pathan' by creating a lot of buzz with the sensational take.
Absolute stunner!
WHAT. A. CATCH 🔥🔥@Sundarwashi5 dives to his right and takes a stunning catch off his own bowling 😎#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ— BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2023
Live - https://t.co/9Nlw3mU634 #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/8BBdFWtuEu
Great catch!
January 27, 2023
Made it look so cool!
What a catch by Washington Sundar. Magnificent efforts! pic.twitter.com/OfZRlNp7At— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2023
That will be remembered for a while!
Washington Sundar made it look easy! 🔥👏#INDvNZ #WashingtonSundar pic.twitter.com/PkfCJw0QLp— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) January 27, 2023
Batsman wouldn't have expected!
Washington Sundar's magical catch! pic.twitter.com/p8vwLw83yB— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 27, 2023
Tremendous effort!
What a catch by Washington Sundar. Magnificent efforts! pic.twitter.com/4wab6ZudTF— Deepak Chaudhary (@Deepaksdr4532) January 27, 2023
One of the best so far in a while!
Stunning catch from Washington sundar. Diving one hand#IndvsNZpic.twitter.com/xLxBzEm844 https://t.co/iHu097oGA9— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) January 27, 2023
Give him big cheers!
Outstanding catch by Washington Sundar. pic.twitter.com/uUNjIV6dtn— Cricket is Love ❤ (@cricketfan__) January 27, 2023
One of the greatest efforts!
Spectacular catch by Washington Sundar on his own bowling 🔥#IndvsNZpic.twitter.com/OSMW248M08— Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) January 27, 2023
Yes he has!
Amazing fielding from Washington Sundar, took one the best catch in cricket.#IndvsNZ #NZvIND #INDVsNZT20 #sundar #wahs pic.twitter.com/ivTRHfX9r9— Priyanshu Kumar (@coolchokra_) January 27, 2023