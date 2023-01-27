More Options

IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Washington giving 'Pathan' competition with dramatic caught and bowl

Washington Sundar dismissed Mark Chapman for a duck

Cricketers pulling off unreal catches in the field is always a beautiful sight and when they come off their own bowling, the feat looks even more spectacular. Washington Sundar grabbed such a stunner against New Zealand and gave competition to the movie 'Pathan' with the buzz created by the catch.

India, up against New Zealand in the first T20I, failed to contain the visitors initially as they posted an impressive total of 79/2 after 10 overs. The Kiwis got off to a rapid start in the powerplay but two scalps in a single over by Washington Sundar compelled them to cool down the run rate a bit and focus on preserving wickets. In the process, the spinner cemented his place in the highlight reel not just with his accurate bowling but also with an extraordinary fielding display that resulted in Mark Chapman getting dismissed for a duck. 

Washington was bowling the fifth innings of the over and Mark Chapman was on strike for the last delivery. The previous balls in the over had spun viciously, forcing the batter to adopt a cautious approach. The off-spinner bowled the last delivery of the over slightly flatter than the previous balls and a deceived Chapman pushed at it. The ball popped up in the air and seemed to be past the pitch but Sundar put in a sensational dive to his right to take a blinder. 

As soon as Sundar saw the opportunity, he sprinted at the ball before grabbing at it with one hand courtesy of a full-length dive. Once the umpires had confirmed it was a clear catch, Sundar wheeled away in passionate celebration. Twitterati also mentioned that the off-spinner has given some competition to the movie 'Pathan' by creating a lot of buzz with the sensational take. 

