IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Washington giving 'Pathan' competition with dramatic caught and bowl

India, up against New Zealand in the first T20I, failed to contain the visitors initially as they posted an impressive total of 79/2 after 10 overs. The Kiwis got off to a rapid start in the powerplay but two scalps in a single over by Washington Sundar compelled them to cool down the run rate a bit and focus on preserving wickets. In the process, the spinner cemented his place in the highlight reel not just with his accurate bowling but also with an extraordinary fielding display that resulted in Mark Chapman getting dismissed for a duck.