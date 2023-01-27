SA vs ENG | Twitter laments Jofra Archer's lost magic following horrendous comeback
Today at 9:08 PM
Jofra Archer's comeback did not go as per plan for the express quick|
(England Cricket)
Injuries are a part and parcel of sports and over years have destroyed innumerable careers full of potential, some even having the minerals to go down as all-time greats. Jofra Archer might become the latest addition to that list after the pacer conceded over 80 runs in his comeback game on Friday.
South Africa failed to make full use of great batting conditions at the Maungaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday as they managed a sub-par total of 298/7 after choosing to bat first in the first of three ODIs against England. The visiting bowling attack maintained discipline for large parts of the game, proving their solitude in the middle overs to negate the great foundation set for the hosts. However, amidst a positive performance with a depleted unit, the Three Lions would take away a major concern from the game after spearhead Jofra Archer racked up the most expensive figures in his ODI career while looking out of rhythm and lost for the majority of the encounter.
Archer was making his international comeback after 687 days, while his last ODI came way back in September 2020. The 27-year-old has since had two elbow surgeries and recovered from a back stress fracture but managed to play five SA20 games before donning the England colours.
Jofra ended with figures of 10-0-81-1, his only scalp being that of lower-order batter Wayne Parnell. Handed the new ball in the second over by skipper Temba Bavuma, Archer was conveyed it would be a tough day out on a flat pitch with a boundary by Quinton de Kock on the fifth ball itself. Fellow opener Temba Bavuma took little time to get in on the act and by the end of his five-over powerplay spell, Archer had already conceded 41 runs without showing any hints of troubling the batsmen despite his sheer pace. Previously, the bowler had never conceded over 79 runs in ODIs and had a career economy of 4.74 alongside an excellent average of 24.
The right-arm quick did not reach the same lofty speeds he has become renowned for either, albeit the pacer did claim he was just '80% fit' ahead of the encounter. However, Twiteratti was quick to raise questions over Archer's future and whether he was the same bowler anymore, leading to intense discussions on the social media platform.
Archer finally gets one
January 27, 2023
Definetly he is not
Jofra Archer is not the same anymore @mipaltan— Avinash Shigwan (@avinash_shigwan) January 27, 2023
New admission
Jofra Archer makes a comeback but straight into Dinda Academy— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 27, 2023
10 overs 81 😍
Absolutely not
Not a good day for Jofra Archer #JofraArcher #SAvsENG #INDVsNZT20 #INDvsNZ https://t.co/8VXzBEFmxy— Ali Abdullah (@MrAAGamer) January 27, 2023
He will improve
Not the best return for Jofra Archer, but he's back and he will improve. He has a serious decision to make going forward re what cricket he will make himself available for. No way can his body hold up otherwise.— Fight back against poverty. (@Hasselschmuck) January 27, 2023
Not a good comeback
Jofra Archer conceded 81 runs on his return in international cricket.— Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) January 27, 2023
bad day at work
Jofra Archer woke up feeling dangerous today 🥶🥶— YasH (@Freak_Cricketer) January 27, 2023
1 Wicket of a Tailender😱😱
80 Runs 💯💯
0 Good deliveries ☠️☠️
3 Wides 🥵🥵
2 no balls 🐬🐬
8+ economy in an ODI match 😱😱
Got owned by Bavuma 😈😈
1 Half century 🔥🔥
Better than Simarjeet Singh? 🐐
What a comeback
What a comeback for Jofra Archer 😂😂— Leo (@thedecipher_) January 27, 2023
Horrendous
Disappointment for Archer as he took only 1 wicket conceding 81 run in 10 ov against SA.— Shakeel Khan Khattak (@ShakeelktkKhan) January 27, 2023
The comeback was not as perfect as he was expecting#ENGvSA #SAvENG @JofraArcher pic.twitter.com/RH5KsQHsUq
Expensive
Playing his first international game in 678 days, Jofra Archer goes for 81 runs in 10 overs - his most expensive spell in ODIs. Also conceded 20 runs off an over for the first time in his ODI career. #RSAvEng— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 27, 2023