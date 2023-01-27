SA vs ENG | Twitter laments Jofra Archer's lost magic following horrendous comeback

Jofra ended with figures of 10-0-81-1, his only scalp being that of lower-order batter Wayne Parnell. Handed the new ball in the second over by skipper Temba Bavuma, Archer was conveyed it would be a tough day out on a flat pitch with a boundary by Quinton de Kock on the fifth ball itself. Fellow opener Temba Bavuma took little time to get in on the act and by the end of his five-over powerplay spell, Archer had already conceded 41 runs without showing any hints of troubling the batsmen despite his sheer pace. Previously, the bowler had never conceded over 79 runs in ODIs and had a career economy of 4.74 alongside an excellent average of 24.