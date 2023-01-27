SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Jason Roy's fighting century to earn shot at survival in Buttler's England
Today at 11:29 PM
Jason Roy let out a huge heave of relief after reaching the three figure mark|
For all of cricket's beauty, it can be equally brutal, especially for sportspersons who cannot afford any blips when competing at the highest level. Jason Roy, a key cog in England's World Cup winning squad, hit back at critics asking for him to be dropped with his 11th ODI century on Friday.
England looked well set to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa after a clinical performance with both the bat and the ball. At the time of writing, they had cruised to 196/3 after just 29 overs while chasing 299 for victory. The team did have a mini-scare as they succumbed from 146/0 to 151/3 in the space of 12 deliveries but the assured presence of Jason Roy at the crease ensured the team maintained its composure in what could be a future-defining knock for the opener.
Roy was one of the original revolutionaries under Eoin Morgan that helped herald a new era in ODI cricket and was a crucial component in the side that went on to lift the ICC World Cup in 2019. However, since 2020, the 32-year-old had managed a paltry 612 runs in 23 innings at a sub-par average of 27.81, his only century in the period coming against the Netherlands in June 2022. The atrocious form had seen him dropped from the squad as well, as questions rose on his spot in the squad for the upcoming World Cup in India starting in October. The likes of Phil Salt popped up as possible replacements while Alex hales' return to the national setup did not help things either.
However, Jos Buttler and the management decided to afford one last chance to Roy and he grabbed it with aplomb, stroking a flamboyant century against the nation of his birth. The opener reached the three-figure mark off just 79 deliveries and was eventually dismissed for 113 off 91 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and four maximums. Roy's knock ensured the critics were kept at bay for the moment as Twitter rejoiced glimpses of a prime Jason Roy.
Massive
Massive moment for Jason Roy: a brilliant 79-ball hundred in Bloemfontein. Let’s close that debate for a little while. pic.twitter.com/EAZy7h2Pbg— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) January 27, 2023
Elites
Cricketers with 4000+ ODI runs @ 100+ Strike Rate— Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 27, 2023
AB De Villiers - 9577 runs
Virender Sehwag - 8273 runs
Shahid Afridi - 8064 runs
Jos Buttler - 4275 runs
Jason Roy - 4046 runs pic.twitter.com/F6hyYbA28X
Definetly
Class is permanent.— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) January 27, 2023
Brilliant knock from Jason Roy today 🏏 #SurreyCricket 🤎 pic.twitter.com/tYP23aYtXY
Delighted
Absolute delight to watch after such a long time, considering the form he has been in whote ball format. A hundred to cherish a much awaited comeback after that WC21 injury. JASON ROY 🤍🏴💙. #SAvsENG #ENGvSA #JasonRoy. pic.twitter.com/QB0pQfM3Ce— Ephraim Ghouri 🏴 (@ghouriephraim5) January 27, 2023
That roar
Hundred for Jason Roy That Roar from him >>>>> pic.twitter.com/IjuC9aYuR5— Khabis Insan (@IamUmarJav) January 27, 2023
Absolutely huge
Good to see Jason Roy batting fluently again. Huge for England if he can maintain one of his purple patches in World Cup year.— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) January 27, 2023
Fantastic
Jason Roy today: pic.twitter.com/51RFw1m3zX— faria (@faria_chy66) January 27, 2023
He is back
100 for JASON ROY, HE IS BACK.— Rajdeep Singh (@cricrajdeep31) January 27, 2023
Comeback century
Hundred by Jason Roy, A comeback century by him after lot of struggles in opening, he scored a Hundred in chasing 299 against South Africa. #SAvENG pic.twitter.com/Gt9JJiW8QC— Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) January 27, 2023
Roy is back again!
Jason Roy is back!— Abul Hasanat (@iamhasanat) January 27, 2023
Here some cricket experts say he can't score against quality bowling attack.but Roy successfully bodied them & back on real form! #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/ovQMy4p4kK