SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds Jason Roy's fighting century to earn shot at survival in Buttler's England

Roy was one of the original revolutionaries under Eoin Morgan that helped herald a new era in ODI cricket and was a crucial component in the side that went on to lift the ICC World Cup in 2019. However, since 2020, the 32-year-old had managed a paltry 612 runs in 23 innings at a sub-par average of 27.81, his only century in the period coming against the Netherlands in June 2022. The atrocious form had seen him dropped from the squad as well, as questions rose on his spot in the squad for the upcoming World Cup in India starting in October. The likes of Phil Salt popped up as possible replacements while Alex hales' return to the national setup did not help things either.