IND vs AUS | Hectic Australian summer has left me exhausted, admits David Warner

With a rise in the amount of cricket being played all around the globe, the cricketers often express their concern over the immense amount of workload they have to suffer. Many cricketers have voiced out their issues regarding workload management and David Warner has also expressed his view regarding the same. Warner has stated that a hectic home season in which he played most of the games for Australia has turned out to be very exhausting for him.

Warner also added he would have preferred skipping the Cricket Australia awards to be held on Monday to take rest before Australia tour India for the four-match Test series.

"It's been challenging. I'm quite tired, exhausted,” Warner stated, reported Cricbuzz.

"There are a few guys who have gone to the UAE League, which aren't going to the Cricket Australia awards. From my perspective, that would've been nice to have had another night at home. But it is what it is.”

Warner played white-ball series against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, England, and West Indies during the summer. He was part of the Australian team during all of their World Cup fixtures and then played in the Test series against West Indies and South Africa. He then also managed to play a few games in the BBL for Sydney Thunder but failed to live up to his reputation.

Reflecting on his stint in the BBL, Warner revealed that it was not to prepare for the Test series in India but the aim behind playing in the tournament was to help his franchise with the performance.

"You're not really trying to negate the spinning ball, it's a white ball as well. For me, it was about coming back and trying to inject some energy into the Thunder team and trying to put my best foot forward for the team. It hasn't come off this year,” he explained.