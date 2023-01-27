SA vs ENG | Twitter and Kagiso Rabada left in disbelief after Wayne Parnell plucks stunner

Rabada delivered the first ball short and down the body of the opener, not-out on 113 off 91 balls. The Kookaburra seemed to be travelling at the rate of knots over the square-leg boundary until Wayne Parnell suddenly appeared in the frame from out of nowhere. The all-rounder took a couple of big strides to his left and innocuously grabbed the ball with both hands, maintaining his balance with ridiculous ease at the edge of the boundary rope. The speed at which the ball was travelling made it highly probable to cushion the impact but Parnell's astute technique was an equal match to the challenge.