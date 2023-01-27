More Options

SA vs ENG | Twitter and Kagiso Rabada left in disbelief after Wayne Parnell plucks stunner

Today at 12:11 AM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Wayne Parnell made an incredible catch look easy with a seemingly-effortless grab

Fielding can be toiling, especially under the tropical sun, but sincerity on the field holds the potential for glamour and more importantly, respect from the bowlers. Kagiso Rabada was ecstatic on Friday after Wayne Parnell took an improbable catch in the deep to give his team a shot at victory.

South Africa tilted back the scales to an equal pegging against England in the first ODI at Mangaung Oval on Friday after seemingly being doomed for a demolition following a subpar total of 298/5. The flat track in Bloemfontein provided little respite to the bowlers, helping the visitors cruise along to 146 at one stage without the loss of any wickets. However, the pacers struck in the middle overs to reduce England to 152/3 but a resolute Jason Roy stood firm and continued to play with his usual flamboyance. It was not until the 30th over that Wayne Parnell's stupendous effort in the field gave the Proteas a window of opportunity.

Rabada delivered the first ball short and down the body of the opener, not-out on 113 off 91 balls. The Kookaburra seemed to be travelling at the rate of knots over the square-leg boundary until Wayne Parnell suddenly appeared in the frame from out of nowhere. The all-rounder took a couple of big strides to his left and innocuously grabbed the ball with both hands, maintaining his balance with ridiculous ease at the edge of the boundary rope. The speed at which the ball was travelling made it highly probable to cushion the impact but Parnell's astute technique was an equal match to the challenge.

The effortless manner of the grab even shocked Rabada, as he held Parnell's face in joy in celebration with eyes wide open. Twitterati reacted no differently to the spectacular effort. 

