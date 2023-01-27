SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds clinical Proteas pace attack for scripting dramatic comeback 26-run win

South Africa channelled all their past glory and tales of great character in the first ODI against England at the Maungaung Oval on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The team battled several adversities in a match that always seemed to be out of their hands to pull it back at the very last and kill off the opponents in spectacular fashion. Choosing to bat first, the hosts on a flat track could only tally 298/7 which seemed significantly subpar. A Rassie and er Dussen anchored the majority of the innings while a quick late fifty from David Miller lifted up the run rate.