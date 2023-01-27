SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds clinical Proteas pace attack for scripting dramatic comeback 26-run win
Today at 12:44 AM
Sisanda Magala kickstarted the downfall of a belligerent England side|
(Getty)
The world-renowned South African pace attack that promised too much yet offered too little for long finally saw its dawn in Bloemfontein on Friday to drive their country to a famous victory. England looked well on their way to a successful chase until a devastating collapse decided a tense meeting.
South Africa channelled all their past glory and tales of great character in the first ODI against England at the Maungaung Oval on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The team battled several adversities in a match that always seemed to be out of their hands to pull it back at the very last and kill off the opponents in spectacular fashion. Choosing to bat first, the hosts on a flat track could only tally 298/7 which seemed significantly subpar. A Rassie and er Dussen anchored the majority of the innings while a quick late fifty from David Miller lifted up the run rate.
England quickly reminded the world how they became world champions with a stunning display of flamboyant batting from their openers. Jason Roy seemed to have great touch for a seemingly out-of-form batter and along with Dawid Malan scripted a quick 146-run partnership until the latter departed for 59 off 55 balls. However, the visitors' downfall began thereon as they soon crumbled to 156/3, courtesy of two quick-fire wickets by Sisanda Mangala playing just his fourth ODI and one from Anrich Nortje. Yet, Roy resolutely raced to his century and departed for 113 off 91 deliveries with the visitors needing just 103 runs off 125 balls.
Jos Buttler seemed to be steadying the innings with a 36 off 42 balls but a spirited Proteas pace attack rang his death knell. Nortje, Magala, and Rabada scalped the skipper, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran respectively to have England reeling at 266/8. Nortje took his fourth by dismissing Jofra Archer before Tabraiz Shamsi opened his account with a fine caught and bowled to make the 26-run win official.
Absolutely brilliant
what a game, brilliant comeback South Africa!!— Fatima Masroor (@beingfatyma_) January 27, 2023
Famous victory
Well needed & famous Victory for South Africa 😭🖤— 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒶(𝐸𝓃𝑔𝓁𝒾𝓈𝒽אᴾʳᵒᵗᵉᵃˢ)❤🫀 (@maria_X_cricket) January 27, 2023
What a Game of Cricket & What a fight back from Proteas fire 🔥 🖤
Such a Magnificent performance Shown by Proteas bowlers 😭❤#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/DjaHpWsbCN
Brilliant comeback
England's scorecard against South Africa:— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 27, 2023
•At one point - 146/0 (19.2 overs).
•England needs - 153 runs in 30.4 overs & 10 wickets left.
•Next 25 overs - 125/10.
What a amazing comeback by proteas, Anrich Nortje picked 4 wickets, Magala picks 3 wickets, Rabada 2 wickets.!!
What a win
South Africa won the match against England, @AnrichNortje02 @KagisoRabada25 🔥 what a win congratulations to my boy's— Ajmair Afridi (@AjmairAfridi4) January 27, 2023
Incredible
146-0 to 271ao. That’s a pretty incredible collapse for a team this good.— Daniel (@DanSenior97) January 27, 2023
Disastrous 15 overs or so after Roy’s dismissal, but huge credit to South Africa for a brilliant fightback. They really don’t want to go to the WC qualifier. #SAvENG
Pace is king
Anrich Nortje, pace is pace. Well done, South Africa 👏🔥 #SAvENG— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 27, 2023
Superb
What a performance by South Africa. Rabada (2/46), Magala (3/46) and Nortje (4/62) got 9 wickets between them. #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/atOmWYkuER— Anas. (@Anossid) January 27, 2023
Brilliant
Congratulations to South Africa. A superb displayed by the bowlers, especially Nortje and Magala, to beat @englandcricket, who exhibited some poor game management at the end. #RSAvENG— Andy Walker (@walker_cricket) January 27, 2023
true
England just did a south Africa thing— kashif (@minalkashif) January 27, 2023
Well played
English one day team middle order definitely missing Ben stokes . Well played South Africa .— Praneeth (@Venkatasai85) January 27, 2023