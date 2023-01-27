More Options

SA vs ENG | Twitter lauds clinical Proteas pace attack for scripting dramatic comeback 26-run win

Today at 12:44 AM

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sisanda Magala kickstarted the downfall of a belligerent England side

The world-renowned South African pace attack that promised too much yet offered too little for long finally saw its dawn in Bloemfontein on Friday to drive their country to a famous victory. England looked well on their way to a successful chase until a devastating collapse decided a tense meeting.

South Africa channelled all their past glory and tales of great character in the first ODI against England at the Maungaung Oval on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The team battled several adversities in a match that always seemed to be out of their hands to pull it back at the very last and kill off the opponents in spectacular fashion. Choosing to bat first, the hosts on a flat track could only tally 298/7 which seemed significantly subpar. A Rassie and er Dussen anchored the majority of the innings while a quick late fifty from David Miller lifted up the run rate.

England quickly reminded the world how they became world champions with a stunning display of flamboyant batting from their openers. Jason Roy seemed to have great touch for a seemingly out-of-form batter and along with Dawid Malan scripted a quick 146-run partnership until the latter departed for 59 off 55 balls. However, the visitors' downfall began thereon as they soon crumbled to 156/3, courtesy of two quick-fire wickets by Sisanda Mangala playing just his fourth ODI and one from Anrich Nortje. Yet, Roy resolutely raced to his century and departed for 113 off 91 deliveries with the visitors needing just 103 runs off 125 balls.

Jos Buttler seemed to be steadying the innings with a 36 off 42 balls but a spirited Proteas pace attack rang his death knell. Nortje, Magala, and Rabada scalped the skipper, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran respectively to have England reeling at 266/8. Nortje took his fourth by dismissing Jofra Archer before Tabraiz Shamsi opened his account with a fine caught and bowled to make the 26-run win official. 

