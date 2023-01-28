Suryakumar Yadav will bring revolution to T20 cricket, states Ricky Ponting

Suryakumar Yadav has been a revelation in T20 cricket in recent years with his brilliant performance in the format. He was terrific in 2022 and was awarded ICC Player of the Year for his consistency. Also, he scored 47 in the recent game against New Zealand on a tough pitch for batters displaying his batting ability. Many former cricketers have praised Suryakumar Yadav and Ricky Ponting has also joined the list saying the cricketer will bring revolution to T20 cricket.

“I think innovation-wise, skill-wise, I haven’t seen a better player in the game. What it’s going to do as well, a lot of other players are going to try and do the things he’s doing and it’s going to add another level of skill to the T20 game all around the world,” Ponting said while speaking on ICC Review.

The Indian batter has impressed the cricket world ever since his international debut with his ability to explore all parts of the ground. Especially, his trademark shot over the wicketkeeper’s head and fine leg are always worth watching. The batter has scored 1625 runs with an average of 46.43 and a brilliant strike rate of 178.77.

Ponting also appreciated Suryakumar’s ability to play innovative shots saying he has seen no one doing it better.

"He’s probably doing it better than anyone’s ever done it right now. We talk about players that can score 360 degrees. Some of the shots he’s hitting back behind the wicket-keeper and over fine leg are just remarkable,” Ponting explained.

"Five or six years ago, he started doing that a lot in the IPL. He was very good at flicking the ball over the deep-backward square and getting the ball over fine-leg. Surya’s now been able to hit short balls on the way up and flick short balls over the keeper’s head and they’re going for six, not just for four.”