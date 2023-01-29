IND vs NZ | Twitter compares Kuldeep to Warne as brilliant set-up leads to ball of year contender
Today at 8:16 PM
Kuldeep yadav dismissed Daryl Mitchell with a super delivery|
(BCCI)
It is a dream wicket for a spinner when the batter gets deceived by a massive amount of turn and the ball hits the stumps. Kuldeep Yadav bowled one such magical ball against New Zealand in the second T20I and the unbelievable amount of spin reminded spectators of the legendary Shane Warne.
India came back strongly against New Zealand in the second T20I as they attempt to level the series, with the bowlers putting up a clinical performance early in the game. New Zealand chose to bat first after winning the toss but their decision turned out to be misjudged on a pitch favourable for spinners. They were reduced to 48/4 inside 10 overs, the last of the scalps being a magic ball from Kuldeep Yadav to send Daryl Mitchell back to the pavilion.
The left-arm leg spinner was bowling the 10th over of the game with Mitchell looking to steady the innings for the Kiwis. Kuldeep bowled a loopy delivery outside off and the batter shifted his weight onto the backfoot, hoping to tackle the spin. However, the ball spun back so sharply that it rendered all the calculations from the batter irrelevant. A ball of the year contender from the India spinner, the Kookaburra hit timber and Twitterati was quick to compare Kuldeep with the Australian legend Shane Warne.
